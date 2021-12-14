F.Earlier it happened that colleagues disappeared from the office, lights on, door closed, a jacket hung over the chair. You could never say for sure whether they might not be back at the computer in the next instant. People with whom you had business dealings wrote an important email early in the morning and then went over to breakfast reading the newspaper. There used to be lunch breaks when nobody looked at the clock. Nevertheless, the work was finished at some point.

Today, a lot has been mixed up in the relationship between employees and their superiors. Many office employees work from home. Some of them report that their bosses call them ten times a day, especially in the morning and late afternoon. If someone doesn’t answer the question straight away, they would have to answer questions: “What have you just done?” Many superiors are afraid that working hours will be wasted. They invent new rules: employees have to clock out when they have lunch – supposedly to ensure that they take breaks at all. And companies buy software that records everything. Everything revolves around one question: trust or control?