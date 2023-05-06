A little boy travels by bus to a neighborhood on the outskirts of Logroño. He gets off at the last stop and starts walking towards the municipal courts. Wearing shorts and soccer cleats, he turns off the road and cuts across the fields. He’s in a hurry because he’s late for training. He leaves the red backpack with the club logo on a chair and begins to run towards his teammates from Varea, his team. It seems like a normal training session, with the boys giving their all to show off in front of the goal and score, but something has changed compared to the day before. The stands are empty and no one is sitting at the tables in the shade of the snack kiosk. There are hardly any parents and the youngsters leave in a hurry as soon as they finish their routine. “I don’t feel like going through this again,” says another 17-year-old footballer who he prefers not to be named. He refers to the media attention and the questions they had to endure last summer, when his coach was arrested for an alleged crime of sexual abuse of a minor.

Ten months later, the National Police have confirmed that it was not an isolated case. Guillermo de Soto, 38, who in the small world of La Rioja sports is known as Willy, allegedly sexually abused at least eight young people between the ages of 15 and 18, whom he deceived with the false promise of a professional future in the great teams of Spanish football. His work as coach of Varea, a team from a neighborhood in Logroño, allowed him to gain the trust of the kids, while his scouting role with Osasuna, a leading team in the first division, provided him with an irresistible lie for any youngster. player.

“Trust me and you will be the next Messi.” With this promise, which he repeated to each of his victims, he managed to get the young players to send him pictures of their genitals and let them touch him. He even offered some of them money for sex. Then he asked them to delete the messages and not talk about what had happened, because no one could find out that he had promised them a contract in a first division team. He exerted a double pressure on his victims. On one hand, he flattered them, making them feel unique and important. But at the same time, the emotional blackmail began towards some minors full of illusions and willing to do anything so as not to see their opportunity escape in a highly competitive world such as professional football.

The alleged crimes date back to when De Soto worked with the Varea teams —the youth teams and the semi-professional who plays in the third division—, a position he stopped exercising when he was arrested in August 2022. “That day we were going to train in the morning but he didn’t show up. He said that he was sick, that he was in the hospital. But since Logroño is a town, it didn’t take us long to find out what had happened,” says a member of the sports club. One crime of child pornography, five of corruption of minors, three crimes of sexual abuse by touching and another three of grooming, a sexual offense in which an adult sexually harasses minors by posing as a teenager. The latest data from the Ministry of the Interior indicate that in 2021 the police learned that 534 adolescents had suffered grooming in Spain, while 23% of minors between the ages of 12 and 15 claim to have received a request of a sexual nature at some point from an adult on the Internet, according to a study carried out by several Spanish universities.

The Police had begun to track him after a complaint from a mother who had found pornographic material on her son’s mobile. Photos and videos that the young man claimed to have sent to the coach at his request. It was not the first time that De Soto had gone through this. Already in 2015, when he was working at another club in Logroño, he received a complaint for similar events, which was withdrawn after a few days. The second came in 2021, months before he was arrested, but the police had to give up after finding no evidence to support it. This time, however, the investigators were behind him for weeks, watching him and talking to his surroundings, until the day they arrested him in a small village on the outskirts of Logroño, near his parents’ house. He had his mobile and a tablet on him, two key elements for the investigations.

“It was essential to catch him with the electronic devices, which were our main source of research going forward. When we checked them, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing”, recalls the chief inspector of the provincial brigade Eduardo Esteban, in command of the operations. Almost 63,000 multimedia files, a large part of them with sexual content of various kinds, including child pornography. Some had been recorded and sent by the kids he coached, others he had downloaded from the internet. “There were a lot of tests. It is not normal to find so many files in cases like this,” says the inspector.

It was then that the second part of the operation began: to identify the young people who appeared in the photographs and videos found in the former coach’s terminals. In some, the faces of the minors were seen, but the vast majority were anonymous and difficult to recognize. “We were in contact with the people of the club. They told us with which children he related more, with whom less. We realized that many of them were from the sports world and that they participated in the training sessions that he led. It was clear that there was more than one victim, that we were dealing with a sexual predator”, summarizes Esteban.

Ten months after the arrest of the coach, who is currently free with charges pending the start of the judicial process, a press conference was held that the same organizers called “unusual”. The superior chief of the National Police in La Rioja, Manuel Laguna, and the Government delegate in this community, Beatriz Arraiz, appeared before the media on Wednesday to publicize the details of the investigation, which is still open, with the aim of encourage other potential victims to come forward. “Given the number of files and the many years that this person has worked with minors, it is reasonable to think that the number of victims is much higher,” explains Zita Cascallana, head of the group for family unity and care for women.

The Municipal Sports Center of Varea, this Thursday. Clara Angela Brascia

Contact through social networks

The shock that struck the small world of sports in Logroño when the first case of abuse was made known, has been followed by a mixture of astonishment and resignation after the announcement that there were more minor victims. A year ago, nobody could believe it. Today, the people who know him and have worked with him have more than assimilated that it was not an isolated case. “There are many, many kids who are not going to report. Because they’re ashamed, because their parents don’t want it to be known. Or because they didn’t get that far, they managed to put a stop to it before starting to send photos,” says a Varea worker, who prefers to remain anonymous. After a few hours of silence, both teams have made brief statements. The president of Varea, Daniel Arena, spoke of “very serious damage to the club’s image”, while Osasuna decided to appear as an accusation against the former coach.

“He had problems in the past with other teams, they kicked him out for having taken the clubs’ money. But no one imagined that he could get so far”, acknowledges another personality from the world of sports from Logroño who worked with him. Despite having an “excellent” relationship with his players, the abuses were never perpetrated in sports facilities, according to the researchers. He took advantage of all possible moments —such as team dinners, trips, shower time or with the physiotherapist— to earn his trust, but his requests were made only through social networks.

De Soto began his soccer career two decades ago, first as a player, though only for a few years and never at a professional level, and then as a coach. He went through six regional teams before ending up at Varea, in 2019. “With the children he behaved very well. He knew how to win her attention and how to endear himself. He liked to go to all the team dinners and parties, he created WhatsApp groups where the parents were not. Sometimes, when he took a boy by car to Pamplona to train with Osasuna, they would stop on the road to rest for a while. What need is there to rest on a one-hour journey?” adds the same source.

The boys don’t know what to think either. The older ones —those who are the same ages as the players who denounced De Soto— finish training and walk away from the neighborhood facilities with their heads down. They prefer not to talk, and whoever does assures that it didn’t happen to him, that they never heard anything in the locker room, that they only want to play football.