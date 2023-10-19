The story of an Italian among the champions

In the space of just two seasons the team Red Bull he rewrote, together with Max Verstappena good part of the Formula 1 records. The Milton Keyens team first broke the dominance of Mercedes and then, with the advent of the new regulatory cycle at the start of the 2022 season, established itself as dominant force in the Circus winning two more Drivers’ and Constructors’ world titles thanks to consecutive victories and broken records. But what does it mean to be part of an organization that represents absolute excellence within the world of motorsport? We at FormulaPassion.it we tried to find out by speaking directly with those within the Red Bull team who work there every day. For this reason we came into contact with Giovanni Colangelo, who holds the role of Performance Design engineer for Red Bull Powertrains. Giovanni’s career is still in its infancy, but it has already passed through experiences of absolute importance: before joining the work team that in 2026 – with the advent of the new engines – will create the first Formula 1 power unit entirely built by Red Bull, Colangelo worked at Ferrari, dealing with the Maranello engines with the role of Structural and Dynamic Simulation Engineer. Who better than him, therefore, to accompany us inside two of the most fascinating environments in the entire world motorsport panorama. Also because, for him as for many Italian motorsport enthusiasts born in the early ’90s, the first contact with Formula 1 came precisely thanks to Ferrari and the triumphs of Michael Schumacher, the man who brought back the Prancing Horse on top of the world.

From the Schumacher idol to the triumphs in Red Bull

“My passion was born with the Schumacher era – Giovanni begins – and then it strengthened during the university period”. Raised in Puglia, his studies took him away from home at the age of 19, first to Ferrara and then to the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. It was precisely that that bewitched him about F1 constant propensity for excellence: “This is a working environment that requires maximum efficiency from an engineering point of view, understood as the highest quality of work carried out in the shortest possible time. I thought that this area, if I was good enough, was the one to focus on“. Objective successfully achieved: “Being part of the winning team is something I’m really proud of. For me it was an ambition from the beginning. As an Italian and a Ferrari driver I have always hoped to reach the world title with Ferrari. Then obviously the results weren’t the best on the track. But I arrived at Red Bull, which gave me the opportunity to take this satisfaction away. As a mechanical engineer I aspire to excellence. The results on the track are always the result of all the work done behind the scenes. Coming to Red Bull I was able to see what these guys are capable of. Working here makes me very proud of myself“.

Comparison between different realities

Red Bull and Ferrari they represent two contexts of excellence. The track’s results, however, at least in the last 15 years, have been very different. We have therefore tried to explore what could be the differences in approach to sport, and to work in general, of these two realities: “I have worked at Ferrari since 2018 – explained Giovanni – when we were the second force in the championship. Red Bull was behind at the time. Then I experienced the less good years: in 2020 we finished sixth in the Constructors’ championship, that was the year of decline in some ways”. His adventure in red ended in September 2021 and in March 2022, after the traditional gardening period, the experience began in Milton Keynes on the 2026 power unit: “One of the main differences is that there are a lot of young people here. The average age is lower than that of Ferrari. Young people are promoted a lot here. There is a program where 40-50 students work for a year in the company, throughout Red Bull, and new ideas are promoted, even if they perhaps seem absurd. Another difference is that even the young student who has just joined the company is immediately made responsible. You are given a project for which you are responsible. If a breakup occurs, you are responsible. Then obviously there are the supervisors, but if you are entrusted with a job you have almost total responsibility for the project you are carrying out. I don’t regret the choice I made, I’m very happy. All this leaving aside the titles won, because I’m working towards 2026, so I don’t feel like I’ve had my hand in it yet. It makes me very happy though, because you are aware that you have arrived in a top team. You get to know the people who work on the chassis, on the aerodynamics and you start to understand what was missing in Ferrari. You see this or that procedure they have at a company level and you understand that this makes the difference. I’m super happy and proud to be here now”.

The value of good leadership

In addition to the ‘youth issue’, what is also important is theexample transmitted by the team leadership. From this point of view too, engineer Colangelo has already experienced some interesting career transitions, finding himself under three different team principals: Maurizio Arrivabene, Mattia Binotto and Christian Horner. “At Ferrari I experienced two different managements and I also experienced a change of direction in the engine department – he reveals to us – at the beginning, when I arrived, Iotti was there. Then there was Zimmerman. At team principal level the difference is relatively small. What I can say is that between Arrivabene, Binotto and then Horner I saw a different closeness of the team principal towards the team. I’ve almost never seen Arrivabene. You couldn’t feel him nearby. However, it must also be said that that was my first period. Binotto has started to be a little closer to all the employees. There were meetings before the season, at the end and then other collective events. These are things that make you happy. After Leclerc’s victories for example. It’s nice, because every now and then you have to take some time and celebrate the results you achieve.” Horner, from this point of view, however, appears much more tied to each member of his team: “You can see that he is a team principal of a certain level. Maybe they are small things, but Horner brings the entire company together after each race. Speak to all employees. You can find him in the canteen, perhaps sitting next to you and starting to chat. From a human point of view they are small things, but they are perceived at all levels. You understand how much they care about people.”.