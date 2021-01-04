W.he has the wrong friends, doesn’t need enemies. Good ones can be relied on under all circumstances, bad ones let us down in an emergency. We like modern cars and enjoy it when they pamper us with all kinds of helpers, see what technology can do.

We almost got used to the distance controller with lane following assistant. Anyone who tries to take their fingers off the steering wheel because the car is driving by itself will be admonished – and rightly so, because the helper stops working in the middle of the curve because the optics no longer recognize anything or the artificial brain cannot process the images.

The fatigue warning is great if you want to go home quickly after a stressful day; We just had someone who claims to know the driver’s condition in percent – after the pee break he jumped from ten to a hundred.

The emergency brake assistant is helpful, but not when it keeps panicking at the sharp corner in the narrow alley.

Because of the modern shape, you can no longer see where the car ends, so there are parking aids. And then that: The author of these lines, trusting the beeper, pushed his wife’s car back in the courtyard – it doesn’t have one. The Saturday edition just fit between the rear and the wall.

Traffic sign recognition is particularly fun. We recently had a test object that wanted to send us from a town in the Taunus at 20 km / h over the country road.

How is that supposed to work when the signs and the road are covered in snow?

With all due respect for the marvels of technology: The problem with assistants begins when you trust them blindly. Because up to now, humans cannot be replaced. And as long as that is the case, autonomous driving will not work.