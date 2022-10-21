The Trust GXT 834 CALLAZ is a strange experiment, which presumably wanted to be a very inexpensive TKL 87-key mechanical gaming keyboard (no numeric keypad), but which ultimately failed in any hoped-for intent.

Trust has really great budget products, which I myself have tried and approved, but the world of mechanical keyboards already has a vast budget market and precise rules, which perhaps Trust he ignoredbut let me explain in detail.

Trust GXT 834 CALLAZ: Presentation

The packaging is always the same as Trust, simple, direct and honest, as always appreciable the attention to reduce waste, and ecologically sustainable. Inside the box you will find the Trust GXT 834 CALLAZ keyboard and the plastic key puller. There is no switch extractor and above all the usb wiring is FIXED, something that I will deepen later. Present the RGB lighting with 20 modes, but… it only has the rainbow option, it is not possible to choose the colors.

On the back there are the feet to raise the typing angle, the shell is in plastic with the integrated metal plate (a thin aluminum plate), linear red Outemu switches with 4mm of travel force, double-stroke ABS keys with letters in transparency and finally PCB obviously north oriented.

Trust GXT 834 CALLAZ: info and tests

I am assuming that someone at Trust has perhaps, even in good faith, some confused ideas about what a mechanical keyboard is, which specifically does not just mean having mechanical switches. If it were only this Trust, it would surely have found one of the cheapest and most functional solutions on the market, but unfortunately this is not the case.

Eye, I’m not saying that Trust is the only one to have made this conceptual and misleading mistake for the purchase, and I’m not even saying that what I am about to explain is absolute, but it is a set of concepts that are firmly established in the very definition of mechanical keyboard that has established the standard over the years, from budget to luxury.

The concept behind a mechanical keyboard is that it is eternal and for that matter every single piece must be replaceable, starting with the USB cable. Whether it is micro, mini or the current European standard C, it ABSOLUTELY does not have to be welded. The reasons are not only repair techniques, but also a matter of customization, and this applies to all cost levels, from the cheapest to the most expensive.

Paradoxically it is better not to supply the cable, which many do, but to guarantee only the interchangeable port. Much cheaper and more ethically pleasing choice. Another rule is that RGB is better not to put it at all if it cannot be managed via software or hardware key, with at least 16 colors.

If you are among those who are wondering why, you could easily have done without it. The rainbow-only RGB creates a lot of distraction to the field of view, which is never optimal and above all is not chromatologically consistent with different builds. They just look like Christmas lights, and they lose their useful functionallowing you to play in the dark without giving you a seizure.

Some of the more expensive mechanical keyboards don’t even mount the RGB PCB, just to understand better. And the software to manage the macros? Not only is it not compatible with major free VIA / QMK software, but it doesn’t have its own software either, so why should it be a gaming keyboard?

In gaming VIA / QMK allow the programming of infinite key combinations, without this function the definition “gaming” is out of place. There is NKRO, that is antighosting, but to do what? Simply multiple directional actions? All keyboards do by now. Paradoxically, there are membrane keyboards cheaper that allow the construction of macros, and are more suitable for the definition of “gaming”.

The keys are very fine, the cavity noise also propagates because the case is open, basically the easiest way to get everything between the keys. In addition ok it may also be okay not to lubricate the switches, but mounting the non-lubricated stabilizers on the interlocking and non-screw plate is a crime for poor ears. I’ve heard noises I’ve never heard in my life.

I understand leaving the user the opportunity to self-lubricate it all, but they have not included the tools to do sotherefore inducing a further expense of about twenty euros, making the cost of the Trust GXT 834 CALLAZ equal and in line with all the other market budgets that instead provide them in bundles.

The typing experience is thus completely compromised by the set of design errors. The sound is bad and deconcentrates, the keys with the RGB distract, if instead you turn off the RGB the characters, being transparent, are almost invisible in the evening. The layout doesn’t have much correlation with gaming, too many useless keys; just look at all the competitions and except for single player games the layout shown is 65% compact.

The weight of 600 g and a little more creates the ugly phenomenon of surfing (the keyboard slides on the table), especially for those who, like many, have only the mouse pad, and not the complete pad even under the keyboard.

In short, a TKL is appreciable at this price, the wrong compromises are less appreciable. They could have removed the RGB from the PCB and put in an interchangeable port, replaced the transparent double-stroke ABS keys with sublimated PBT keys with a 1.5mm contrast color (white on black), the aluminum plate with one in POM or acrylic and make the case completely closed in ABS, which would have allowed to mount a VIA / QMK controller and maybe even a small weight on the bottom to make it weigh more.

In this way the cost would have been almost unchanged, but it would have totally changed the experience into something economical but perfectly functional and dignified, and worthy of being defined by “Gaming”.

Of course the polling rate is not given to us to know exactly how much it is, even if the site reports a response precision of 8 ms (too slow for RTS and FPS). Personally using it I even believed it was between 4 and 5 ms, but it doesn’t change much in the end. In short, a very confusing keyboard this Trust GXT 834 CALLAZ.

You can find the Trust GXT 834 CALLAZ on Amazon.