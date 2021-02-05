There are more and more users who want to jump into the world of gaming, but with such a huge product offer, many times it is not easy to know which brand or model to choose. And it is that sometimes by trying to save a little money, we end up receiving a poor quality product. However, saving without sacrificing the basics is possible, and certainly one of Trust GTX’s specialties.

So, this time we had the opportunity to test the recently released Trust GXT 433K Pylo, headphones with a unique design, and that show us the good work of the company with a quality of materials and sound far above other peripherals of similar and even higher prices.

Specifications Trust GXT 433K Pylo

Controller 50mm with neodymium magnets Speaker Closed circumaural Frequency response 100 to 10,000Hz Impedance 32 Ω Sensitivity 103 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz) Connectivity 1 meter cable with 3.5mm jack output Weight 356 grams Price From 49.99 euros

Microphone

Element Electret condenser Polar pattern Omnidirectional Frequency response 100Hz to 10,000Hz

Without a doubt, the first thing that strikes us about these headphones is their design, opting in this case for some gray and black camo finishes, which although it manages to keep them within this gaming line, clearly positions them outside the norm. Although on a personal level I do consider myself a fan of these touches to the style of army clothing, each one has their own preferences and tastes, and there is also a more conservative black solid color variant.

Going deeper into the matter, the Trust GXT 433K Pylo headphones are presented under a construction formed from solid plastic materials around a metallic headband, and the presence of foam pads on both earmuffs and headband, maintaining a rather interesting balance in terms of lightness, robustness and comfort.

And it is that in fact the brand seeks to place a special emphasis on comfort, using 50-millimeter headphones with an over-ear design, notably wider than the vast majority of models, covered by a few wide retractable foam ear cushions, lined with a synthetic fabric that will emulate a leather finish.

In this way, the Trust GXT 433K Pylo achieve a quite pleasant feeling when we have them on, with a large amount of contact surface that keeps them quite fixed on the head without being annoying. In fact, as I always like to emphasize, in this case we meet again with a friendly headset for wearers with glasses, without having noticed any extra pressure on the temples or the dreaded effect of floating glasses.

Additionally, the resulting space for the ears is such that we can even combine them with the use of an additional in-ear headset, a fairly recurring practice among some streamers, and that will allow us to separate the audio output of the game and our voice chat in a way really simple.

Going down this way through its 1 meter braided cable, we will find a small control knob for volume and microphone silence, allowing us to control all the sounds of the game immediately and at all times. Although we will also find a surprise at the end of it, with a connection method through a double jack output for the microphone and the audio, accompanied by an adapter that will allow us to unify both sockets in a single 3.5mm 4-pin jack, thus expanding its compatibility with most computers, laptops, smartphones and tables, and even console controls.

However, we can find some drawbacks regarding the cable, which will barely reach a meter in length. And it is that although it is an advantage for when we play on consoles or on a mobile phone, it can be a little short for use on computers. That said, this is a minor problem, since it would be easily solved with a small 3.5mm jack extension if needed.

So, just speaking of this, note that the Trust GXT 433K Pylo come together with a small 3.5mm jack adapter to a 4 pole dual pin output, being able to separate the connectors for audio and microphone. In addition, the cable itself is covered with a braided fabric, which will help prevent it from ending up tangles or knots on itself.

Starting with its main orientation, one of the games that I like to always test any headset with is Final Fantasy XIV. Beyond the fact that it is a title that I love to spend hours on, it is a very good example to test the capacity and clarity of any speaker, and that is due to the large number of environmental effects such as rain, footsteps on soil, water or snow, or the very saturation of skills characteristic of MMOs, add a rich and varied soundtrack. Thus, the Trust GXT 433K Pylo they behave in a more than remarkable way given their price range, with a fairly clear and powerful overall sound, in which powerful bass tones will stand out above all.

As for his ease in the field of multimedia reproduction, the results continue to be just as good, allowing us to enjoy any musical or cinematographic genre with quite good quality. As the only detail, it should be noted that, when we set the volume level to the lowest values ​​through the cable controller, it is true that we can notice a small saturation of the bass tones. However, correcting it will be as easy as trying to keep this setting over medium force, completing the setting with the computer’s own controls.

On the other hand, these results will hold for the microphone’s voice output as well. And it is that although the absence of a noise cancellation polar pattern or the presence of an anti-pop foam pom pom may become evident in the case of being in an environment with more noise, the truth is that the quality with which our voice is captured is quite remarkable.

In summary, the Trust GXT 433K Pylo are postulated as a quite interesting alternative for those looking for a low quality headphones an economical price, without sacrificing comfort or design, or simply looking for a device with a high degree of compatibility to use on any device.

Currently we can see all the details in the technical sheet of the Trust website, finding the headphones available in some local distributors such as Amazon or PcComponents, under a really affordable of just 49.99 euros.