Trust GXT 391 THIAN is one of those truly useful peripherals, made with the trappings of excellence, while remaining humble. These headphones, like other Trust peripherals, are among those that rightfully place themselves among the inevitable purchases. Surely the company with THIAN has decided to do some schooling in a saturated market, and establishing an excellent starting point.

Trust GXT 391 THIAN: presentation

The usual minimal Trust packaging, which I would like to see more often in the sector, always stands out for its simplicity and eco-sustainability. This time, however, I immediately notice something different from the usual, the materials of the Trust GXT 391 THIAN are almost valuable, I dare say premium!

Meanwhile, the delicious satin finish, but the most surprising thing is the consistent design minimalist and studied. The connection of the chaplet with the pavilions is almost invisible, perfectly balanced, the white on black binding with these really beautiful rounded and compact lines, even too much for a budget product!

Obviously the savings given by the compromises are there, but it is linked to only two things: the non-removable microphone, and the slightly oversized dongle. Having said that the rest can be admired. The plastic of the crown is super flexible and shock resistant, allowing extraction from the head even with one hand, without the risk of breaking them.

The padding is made of very breathable double PE material, to prevent too much sweat from forming around the ears, then there is the possibility of using the audio Jack cable, in addition to the wifi connection. The microphone is not flip, so it is not nice to use them outside the home, but made of adjustable twisting metal, with the windscreen.

On the side you will find the mute button for the microphone, the headphone power button, the volume dial and the two USB-C connectors (recharge only unfortunately) and 3.5 mm jack.

In the box you will find:

1x USB dongle

1x Trust GXT 391 THIAN

1x USB-C cable

1x 3.5mm jack cable

Trust GXT 391 THIAN: info and tests

Obviously the Trust GXT 391 THIAN are only stereo headphones, and are mainly used for a group of non-professional customers, but the cost of the peripherals cannot be otherwise seen; this does not mean that trust produces disposable items. The balance lies in producing extremely efficient products at low cost, at the closest limit to higher cost equipment.

The Trust GXT 391 THIAN, for example, have incredible sound insulation, which is not common in these price ranges. Sure they don’t have HiFi sound, but they weren’t designed for that either. The sound is very appreciable, and even has a sonic signature very crystalline, without smudging, neither on highs nor on mids or lows. They just don’t fry.

Another interesting little thing, the headphone volume wheel is independent of the Windows volume, this means you will get a slight boost if the audio you listen to is particularly low. For others it could be a small problem, a matter of point of view I guess.

Pairing is really simple, just insert the dongle and press the pairing button, a few seconds and it’s all done; there are no control software and they are not even necessary. If you really want to improve the balance, you can certainly find freeware on the internet that will suit you.

The microphone is not the best, but this is a problem that I also encountered on peripherals that cost twice as much. The sound is compressed and slightly muffled, however it is able to filter out the bulk of external noises, and especially the breath.

Certainly the most impressive feature remains the flexibility of the materials, they really look like rubber. I doubt it’s easy to break them, and adding to their possible longevity is the battery life. Used almost 8 hours continuously and recharged in just under an hour.

Trust GXT 391 THIAN are compatible with Windows and Mac, and with the jack cable they can be used with anything, including next-generation Xbox and PS consoles, and above all with all smartphones that still have the jack port. They are not Bluetooth.

You can find the Trust GXT 391 THIAN on Amazon.