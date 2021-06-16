In recent times we have often talked about new Trust peripherals, the company is in fact expanding and renewing its catalog and today announced a new microphone, the GXT 241 Sail, a versatile, economical and capable of recording accurately, but let’s find out together the main features and the price of this new product.

The GXT 241 Velica is suitable for various uses, can be used for podcasts, streaming, music files and voiceovers, we are not talking about a professional product, but a mid-range peripheral perfect for those who want to make a small upgrade or try their hand at creating content without spending a lot of money on equipment.

The recording pattern used by this microphone is the cardioid one, which together with the pop filters manages to guarantee a highly precise, enveloping and clear audio and an effective reduction of background noise.

The Velica 241 is equipped with a housing and tripod base supplied, to offer maximum stability. Both stands are all metal, giving the microphone a solid and elegant look. The connection to the PC takes place via a 180 cm long USB cable, you do not need to install drivers thanks to the Plug and Play function since the microphone will work directly.

The Trust GXT 241 Velica microphone is available on Amazon to a recommended price of € 59.99.