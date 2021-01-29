What many thought would be a short, temporary situation still remains a strong reality. And it is that almost a year after COVID-19 came into our lives, the telework boom continues unstoppable. For this reason, it is essential to equip all these workers with the best IT tools so that they can perform their tasks comfortably wherever they are.

Unfortunately, in many cases, users are choosing to equip themselves with what is just and necessary to cope with this period, although as always happens, sometimes it is expensive to try to buy the cheapest products that we see.

And it is not necessary to look for imitations to save, being able to find quality products such as Trust, has made a selection of its best products for companies and professional use, among which are included silent mice and keyboards or headphones equipped with everything necessary for videoconferences and telephone calls, with which we can achieve huge savings without sacrificing performance.

Trust TKM-150

To work efficiently, it is essential to have simple and comfortable accessories that allow you to be fast when it comes to managing endless emails, reports or spreadsheets. If what you are looking for is comfort, simplicity and silence, keyboard TK-150 is perfect for it. It features low-profile keys and, thanks to its quick software installation, it provides precisely the necessary comfort that facilitates full concentration on work.

Trust TKM-250

For those users who prefer to use classic accessories and avoid wireless devices, Trust has the model of keyboard and mouse pack TKM-250. With a full-size design, height-adjustable, liquid-resistant keys, and a 1.8m cable, this keyboard can easily be placed anywhere on your desk. The pack also features a simple ambidextrous mouse with a high-quality finish.

Trust TKM-350

But if what we want is maximum freedom, without a doubt our option will go through the wireless keyboard and mouse pack TKM-350. The keyboard has 13 Office and multimedia keys to improve the efficiency of some tasks and has been designed to be resistant to spills and to protect against falling liquids. For its part, the mouse allows you to customize the speed of the cursor thanks to the dpi button.

In addition, both devices are silent, which allows the user to work intensively without the annoying noise of some keyboards and avoids causing annoyance to co-workers.

Currently we can find the three peripheral packs available in the brand’s web store, with tremendously reduced prices that will go from 11.99 euros to 24.99 euros, some of the best figures that we can find today, and without a doubt a bargain in terms of quality / price.

Trust HS-200

Far from gaming headphones, if you are looking for a more discreet headset for your comfort during video calls, Trust has the HS-200 model compact in size, which also allows to mold to the head and face thanks to the adjustable headband and microphone. For its part, it is also possible to adjust the volume and mute or activate the microphone using the control button on the 1.8 m long cable.

Trust HS-250

Up a bit of category, HS-250 headphones They come under a somewhat larger design, with two large 40mm speaker units each and circumaural ear pads provide comfort even during long work hours. In addition, thanks to its connectivity via USB, they allow us to follow the rhythm of daily work without the need to recharge them, guaranteeing a clear and stereo quality sound, as well as a range of movement thanks to its 2 meter cable.

Like the rest of the products presented, these headphones are already available on the Trust website, repeating some cheap prices that will remain in the 19.99 euros to 29.99 euros respectively.