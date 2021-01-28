Even having passed 2020, it seems that the new year still will continue to be marked largely by teleworking. That is why Trust has now wanted to expand its offer of peripherals designed to work, offering a productive and comfortable alternative for all those users who continue to move their work environment to their home. And what better way to do it than with up to four completely wireless mice.

Trust Puck

Designed for those who are still halfway between home and office, this mouse is designed to be the ideal solution to any requirement on the road. And is that its ultra-thin design make the Puck a mouse small enough to carry around without sacrificing ease of use.

It is equipped with all the functions you need, such as dual wireless connectivity via bluetooth or USB dongle, soft and quiet buttons, an easily rechargeable battery, and a rounded design that makes it suitable for use by both left and right handed users.

Trust Yvi

With a somewhat higher height, but noticeably smaller overall size, the And I saw it comes as a smart and stylish addition to our desktop or portable workgroup. Again under an ambidextrous design, both right-handed and left-handed users will be able to work with it easily, although in this case we can find a notable addition, with rubberized sides for added grip despite its small size.

Trust Kuza

Moving on to full-size mice, we come to Kuza. In addition to a more comfortable size for the hand, thanks to its ergonomic right-handed design, This mouse will adapt perfectly to the shape of our hand, speeding up movements while helping to reduce fatigue from use.

In addition, we can also find some additions for productivity, with the presence of two additional thumb buttons on its inner side, which provide total control of the work while keeping the hand in a natural position. But that is not all. And the Kuza is presented as a model suitable for both work and leisure, with the addition of a button under the scroll wheel with which we can control the profiles to change the sensitivity of the cursor, with three options between 800, 1200 and 1600 dpi.

Trust Nito

But if what you are really looking for is an off-road wireless mouse, the Nito It is presented as the superior model among the new Trust mice, with an even more optimized ergonomic design, adding all the advantages of its smaller models. Thus, we will meet again with the presence of two additional thumb buttons on the inner side, rubber surfaces on the sides, and a button to change the sensitivity on the top, this time increased with two options up to 1800 and 2200 dpi.