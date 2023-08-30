Trust | Consumer confidence in the economy declined in the EU region

In the Eurozone, consumers are concerned about the future state of their own economy and the development of the general economic situation in their home country.

Consumers confidence in the economy fell in August in the EU for the first time since last September, according to the European Commission.

Consumers were worried by the review published by the Commission on Wednesday by both the future state of their own economy and the development of the general economic situation in their home country.

In August, the index number describing consumer confidence decreased by 0.9 points from a month ago, so that it was 16 points below the EU’s long-term average.

Consumer confidence in the economy in the EU region fell in early 2022 and was at its lowest level in years in September last year. Since then, confidence has been restored until the review published today.

Statistics Finland reported on Monday that consumer confidence in the economy in Finland remained very weak in August as well. The balance of the consumer confidence indicator was -8 in August, while it was -8.8 in July and June.

A year ago in August, the confidence indicator got a value of -14.9.

Consumers’ assessment of the current state of their finances improved slightly from the previous month. Expectations for both our own and Finland’s economy a year from now were still subdued.

The Confederation of Business and Industry (EK) reported on Monday that business confidence remained unchanged in August.

According to EK, the economic picture was exceptionally gloomy, especially in construction and industry.