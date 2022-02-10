The words of British Foreign Minister Liz Truss about the absence of Russian sovereignty over Rostov and Voronezh speak of her lack of professionalism in her position. So the reservation of the British minister at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was explained by the head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences Elena Ananyeva in an interview with Lenta.ru.

She recalled that Truss has no diplomatic experience: the politician received a financial education and previously headed the ministries of justice and the environment, food and agriculture. Prior to her appointment at the Foreign Office, Truss was responsible for trade negotiations with third countries following Britain’s exit from the European Union. “We can say that she is “out of touch,” the political scientist said.

According to Ananyeva, this is not the first time such illiterate statements have been heard from Truss: before that, she said that Ukraine “survived many invasions – from the Mongols to the Tatars,” and also offered assistance to the Baltic countries through the Black Sea. The specialist admitted that the leak of the current incident in the media may indicate Russia’s critical attitude towards the British side and the course of negotiations.

Earlier, Truss, during a conversation with a Russian colleague, doubted that the sovereignty of the Russian Federation extends to the Rostov and Voronezh regions. British Ambassador Deborah Bonnert had to explain to the diplomat that we are talking about Russian regions. Truss later explained that she was mistaken and thought that we were talking about Ukrainian territories. She acknowledged that the Voronezh and Rostov regions are part of sovereign Russia.