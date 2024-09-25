Trussardi’s son, between memories of his father and venom towards other stylists: “They ghettoized him”

The son of Nicola Trussardi launches serious accusations against the fashion world on the treatment of his father. Thomas – speaking on Giacomo Freddi’s podcast – doesn’t mince his words: “They treated him like an outsider and I say something strong: because he wasn’t gay. And so all the designers who were gay boycotted him, they didn’t let him show, they didn’t accept him at the fairs: if you go and look at the photos of the time there were Missoni, Armani, Versace, Krizia, Fiorucci, Ferrè, him never. They ghettoized him – continues Tomaso and Il Giornale reports it – because he was from Bergamo, because he was not a stylist, he was just a leather worker“.

Nicola Trussardi is died in 1999 at the age of 57 due to a road accident, but despite the fact that many years have passed since that tragic event, his son Tomaso is still labelled as daddy’s boy: “It makes me laugh – he vents – I who am a father I lost it when I was 15“. Then Tomaso tells other details about his father’s difficult relationship with the fashion world. “Since they didn’t accept him at the fairshe said: I’m parading outside. Now who’s parading at the fair? Nobody. He was a forerunner, and he also understood – continues Tomaso Trussardi – that had to create a lifestylenot a fashion company. Something that was an emanation of what he liked, and all of this is expressed precisely by the greyhound brand, the most elegant and fastest dog there is”.