Trussardi, from the entry of Quattro R to the luxury crisis, the story of the rise of the Bergamo company

Trussardithe well-known luxury company from Bergamo, is about to “throw in the towel” into the hands of the Piedmontese giant Miroglio, already owner of an arsenal of fashion brands, including Elena Mirò, Motivi, Oltre and Fiorella Rubino. Since November, there have been insistent rumors about a possible interest from Miroglio, a group that boasts 36 companies, 1,100 sales points distributed in 22 countries, and revenues of 550 million euros in 2023. However, if an agreement of this kind materializes it will inevitably take a long time.

Meanwhile Trussardi is floundering in the sea of debts which reached altitude in 2023 51.5 million euros. An announced shipwreck, from which the group tried to recover by clinging to the “raft” of the negotiated settlement of the business crisis, a maneuver that seems to be more of a wishful thinking than a concrete rescue plan. Initially designed to last only six months, the measure was then extended, with the hope of a restructuring entrusted to the Bergamo company 3X Capital. But who can say how effective this resuscitation attempt is?

On the other hand, the “collapse” of the Greyhound company has much deeper roots. In 2019, Trussardi handed over most of the control to QuattroR, an Italian corporate restructuring fund. This led to the creation of a newco, with QuattroR tightening 70% And Tomaso Trussardipreviously owner of 86% of Finos (the family holding company that controlled Trussardi), with a slim 30%. From here Tomaso, at the helm as CEO since 2015, was ousted from the presidency in 2021, replaced by QuattroR's CEO himself, Francesco Conte.

In an attempt to revive Trussardi's fortunes, QuattroR then appointed Sebastian Suhl as CEO. With a wealth of experience with fashion giants such as Marc Jacobs, Prada and Valentino, Suhl delegated the creative direction to Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik, mind of the Berlin brand GmbH. Their first collection for Trussardi, revealed in March 2022, was immediately the subject of criticism, accused of betraying the classic essence of the brand by disorienting the loyal historical customers without managing to seduce a new audience. Trussardi's rebirth strategy, already shaky, then suffered a further hard blow from the coronavirus pandemic which hit the entire fashion industry, leaving the brand unscathed by the impacts. In this already difficult scenario, geopolitical tensions have added a further layer of complexity. The aggravating circumstance? EU sanctions against Russia, a vital market for the brand.

The Trussardi family went through not only an economic crisis, but also various internal turmoil, rooted in the family dynamics themselves. It all began with Nicola Trussardi, who transformed a simple leather factory into a fashion and lifestyle giant. Going further, with the expansion into sectors such as perfumes and bags – including the now famous bucket bag – Nicola did not stop at production alone: ​​he also radically renewed the marketing and the way of presenting the brand, introducing an innovative spirit and fresh in the industry. After the passing of Nicholas, the leadership passed to his son Francescowho passed away prematurely in 2003, and from him to his sister Beatricewho shortly passed the baton to his mother, Maria Luisa Gavazzeni. Meanwhile, the other brothers joined the company: Gaia as creative director until 2018 e Thomas (ex-husband of Michelle Hunziker), as CEO since 2015. All these changes of direction led to a series of losses of 30 million euros in 2017, with a financial crisis that was mainly associated with internal differences in the Trussardi family . What will be the fate of the historic luxury house remains an unknown for now. On the other hand, there don't seem to be so many open doors: it could be hoping for a relaunch by a new entrepreneur, or for a downsizing, if this isn't the case, the declaration of bankruptcy will then be inevitable.

READ ALSO: Trussardi close to sale to Miroglio: possible deal but in a long time

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

