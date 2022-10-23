Times: Truss hosted two farewell parties to mark her departure from British premiership

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss threw a party last Saturday in honor of her resignation. The event was held at the country residence Checkers near London. Another party is scheduled for Sunday. The newspaper reports Sunday Times.

It is noted that Truss held Saturday’s event to thank the ministers of the government she led. The Sunday party, according to the newspaper, will be for the closest associates of the ex-premier and their partners.

The newspaper also recalled that Boris Johnson, Truss’s predecessor, did the same when he acted as prime minister after announcing his resignation.

The British Prime Minister confirmed her resignation on 20 October. Truss admitted that she was not coping with the duties of the mandate entrusted to her as prime minister, to which she was elected by the Conservative Party.