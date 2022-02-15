British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told reporters that she was not concerned about the “insults” that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov allegedly voiced against her.

“We are concerned about a government that is expansionist in its intentions that seeks to undermine the democracies on its frontier, and we speak loudly about it. To be honest, I don’t care what insults Sergei Lavrov inflicts on me, I will continue to insist on my own, ”the head of the British department emphasized. A fragment of the speech was published on Twitter good morning britain.

At the same time, Truss did not specify what specific words Lavrov was talking about.

Earlier in the day, columnist Mary Dejevsky said that Truss’s arrogance and ignorance at a meeting with a Russian counterpart led to a further deterioration in the kingdom’s relations with Russia. The journalist called the Minister’s visit to Moscow a “shame” on British diplomacy, as the head of the British Foreign Office showed poor preparation for the negotiations.

The ministerial talks took place on February 10 in Moscow. The head of the Russian department described the conversation as a conversation between “the dumb and the deaf.” According to Lavrov, relations between the Russian Federation and Great Britain leave much to be desired, while the deterioration of relations is not the fault of Moscow. In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Lavrov’s negotiations with Truss were reduced to “voicing tweets” on her part.

At the same time, the head of the British Foreign Office announced that she would sign a bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation this week. This will be the toughest sanctions regime against Russia, the diplomat noted. Lavrov, in turn, promised a measured and tough response to any unfriendly moves by Britain.