Alexandra Trusova, who the day before won bronze at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, is unhappy with her skating at the tournament. She spoke about this at a press conference.

“I am dissatisfied with my rentals, like everyone else I want to make my programs clean. Points are no longer important. In principle, I am glad that from the 12th place I was able to climb the pedestal. This year was difficult, and I am glad that the world championship took place at all, because last year it was canceled “, – quotes the figure skater as saying”Sport-Express“.

The 16-year-old admitted that her goal at the moment is to complete five quadruple jumps. “We’ll see further,” she added.

During the performance of the free program, Trusova fell on quadruple salchow and lutz and, with an error, performed a cascade with a quadruple toe loop.

As a result of the two-day competition, the entire podium of the tournament in Sweden was taken by Russian figure skaters. Anna Shcherbakova (233.17 points) became the world champion, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won a silver medal (220.46), and Alexandra Trusova won bronze (217.2).