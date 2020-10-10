Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova lost to the student of coach Eteri Tutberidze Kamila Valieva in the short program of the Russian Cup. Results are available on website Figure Skating Federation of Russia.

Trusova scored 75.77 points for hire, taking the third place Daria Usacheva took the second line (80.39 points). Kamila Valieva won with 85.10 points.

The skater’s free program will be presented on October 11. The competition starts at 17:25 Moscow time.

Valieva is a pupil of the Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze. She is the junior world champion of the last season.

Trusova moved from the Tutberidze group to the Evgeni Plushenko Academy in May this year. She is a two-time world champion among juniors and a bronze medalist of the adult European championship.