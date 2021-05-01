Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova left the group of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko. The coach reported this in Instagram…

Plushenko wrote that the contract between the athlete and his school was valid until May 1, and both sides refused to renew it. “We let Sasha go back. Where she returns, she goes without a probationary period and in the status of one of the strongest singles in the world! ” – he stressed. The coach noted that he could not divulge the reason for the departure of the student, but added that they are parting as friends.

At the beginning of this season, Trusova left the group of coach Eteri Tutberidze and began training with Plushenko. At the World Championships in Stockholm, the 16-year-old Russian woman took third place, losing in the fight for gold to Anna Shcherbakova, a student of Tutberidze.

Studying in the Tutberidze group, Trusova twice won gold at the world junior championships, and also won bronze at the adult European championship and in the Grand Prix finals.