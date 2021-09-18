Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova became the leader after the short program at the US International Classic tournament in the USA. Results are available on website competitions.

The athlete made the mistake of falling off a triple axel. At the same time, she cleanly performed a triple flip jump and a triple lutz cascade – a triple toe loop. As a result, Trusova won the short program with 74.75 points. The second place was taken by the representative of South Korea Yong Jong Park with 71.07 points. In third place is the American Gabriela Izzo, who has 63.93 points.

On September 11 and 12, Trusova presented new programs at test runs in Chelyabinsk. In the free program, the figure skater became the first woman in the world to perform five quadruple jumps. At the same time, the Russian woman did not allow a single fall.

Trusova before the start of this season returned to coach Eteri Tutberidze. Prior to that, she performed under the leadership of Evgeni Plushenko, with whom she became the bronze medalist of the 2021 World Championship in Stockholm. Studying in the Tutberidze group, Trusova twice won gold at the world junior championships, and also won bronze at the adult European championship and in the Grand Prix finals.