The bronze medalist of the World Figure Skating Championship, which was held the day before in Sweden, Alexandra Trusova, expressed her dissatisfaction with her performance. The athlete emphasized that she did not like her own skates. TASS…

She also noted that the purity of the program came to the fore for her, and the scores were no longer so important. “I am glad that I was able to climb the podium from the 12th place. This year was difficult, and I am glad that the World Championship took place at all, because last year it was canceled, ”said Trusova.

According to the skater, the program should include quadruple jumps. The athlete added that they are always present in her performances, despite the competition. She also shared her goal: to perform five quads.

Earlier silver winner Elizaveta Tuktamysheva admitted that she burst into tears, realizing that she had received a medal. “Resentment that it is not gold, no, the gap turned out to be quite large, I am glad that I am in second place, it means a lot to me,” said the athlete, who took part in the world tournament for the first time in six years.

Russian figure skaters took the entire podium at the World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. Shcherbakova won the gold medal with a total of 233.17 points. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is in second place with 220.46 points. The third place was taken by Alexandra Trusova with 217.20 points.