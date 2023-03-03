we all locate dragonball as a series of epic battles, but the reality is that it is also full of dramatic love affairs. From ideal relationships like Krillin and Android 18, to the strange marriage between Goku and Milk (where he is almost always absent, if not dead). The saddest thing is that Trunks’ hunk has never been able to have a healthy relationship.

All this could change thanks to the insistence and dedication of Fyler, Goten’s classmate, who has the potential to end Trunks’s traumas and obsession with Mai, leading him to have his first true love relationship.

But be patient. Since, at the moment, it does not seem that Akira Toriyama is in as much trouble as the fans, addressing the subject in Dragon Ball Super. Hope for our hero arose when Fyler asked Goten if she could ask Trunks to invite her to the dance that takes place in episode 90 of the series.

Goten insists on refusing until Fyler resigns, although he does not stop showing his annoyance at the decision. Goten and Fyler attend the dance and the latter takes the opportunity to spy on Mai, Trunks’ partner for the event.

Unfortunately, it is very possible that this love triangle is exploited during the next chapters of the series, since the chapter ends when Krillin imprisons Dr. Hedo, a scene that can be seen at the beginning of Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhose events are located after what happens in the current arc of the manga.

And since Dr. Hero is the main antagonist from the very beginning of this sequel, it’s hard to imagine the story continuing with him behind bars. The only hope for readers is that Toyotarou, artist of Dragon Ball Superconfirmed that, at the conclusion of the current arc, there will be more romantic elements, which suggests that the story of Fyler and his quest to win Trunks, will continue.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: The elements that ensure us 100% the continuation of this search to ensure that Fyler and Trunks have a loving and stable relationship are few but definitive. It would be highly unlikely that all these clues and events would have happened without an intention to take advantage of them to extend the story (and chapters) of Dragon Ball Supernot to mention, come on Toriyama, the guy deserves it!