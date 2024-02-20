Of Chiara Daina

Lipedema is a degenerative condition that may depend on a family predisposition and is often mistakenly confused with cellulite or obesity. What are the causes, how to recognize it and what remedies are available

There is a disease that is most often mistakenly confused with obesity or excess cellulite. It is called lipedema and was included in the International Classification of Pathologies of the World Health Organization in January 2022. It consists of a abnormal accumulation of subcutaneous adipose tissue localized symmetrically only in some regions of the body: from the thigh to the ankle, the hips and sometimes the buttocks and arms, unlike obesity, in which the fat mass is distributed somewhat in all areas.

Lipedema one chronic disease of an evolutionary nature which can become disabling, causing walking problems as well as aesthetic deformities, and affects around 10% of women but is still significantly underestimated. It can begin at any age, in particular coinciding with puberty, pregnancy or menopause, three moments in which there is a significant change in the hormonal levels of estrogen and progesterone, explains Angelo Santoliquido, professor of Internal Medicine and director of the Angiology and Vascular Diagnostics Unit. non-invasive treatment at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

Manifestations of lipedema How does it manifest itself? Initially with subcutaneous nodules, which in a second stage grow more and more – explains the expert -. The leg takes on gradually the shape of a trunk and the skin begins to show irregularities, the so-called “orange peel”. In the third stage, spontaneous hematomas and bruises appear, there is a sensation of fatigue and stinging pain in the legs, with tingling and paresthesia, but it also feels bad to touch and pressure, and it is difficult to walk. Finally, if the disorder is not diagnosed and treated in time, there is a risk of a complication affecting the lymphatic vessels, thus reaching the fourth stage of the disease, which is lipolymphedemathat is, the simultaneous presence of lipedema and lymphedema, a stagnation of lymphatic fluid in the interstitial space of the cells which causes swelling. See also Artificial intelligence recognizes the emotions of "stuck" patients

What are the causes



Lincorrect diet and excessive sedentary lifestyle, although the extra kilos can favor or worsen it, warns Santoliquido. At the origin of the disorder, he specifies, there is certainly one genetic predisposition. In fact, often the mother, grandmother or aunt are affected. It can be triggered by an alteration in sexual hormones or by metabolic syndrome.

How can it be diagnosed and what are the treatments There are no specific tests to diagnose it. The competent specialist, the angiologist or dermatologistformulates the diagnosis through anamnesis, observation and palpation of the affected area, informs the professor. There is no miracle cure that makes lipedema disappear. This degenerative disease can however be limited in its aesthetic and functional damage.

There are three therapeutic approaches indicated. That nutritional: it is essential to follow an anti-inflammatory diet

, that is, based on fruit, vegetables, cereals, wholemeal products and omega 3, with little fat and dairy products, accompanied by regular physical activity, recommends the specialist. Secondly, we recommend the compression therapyElastic compression stockings with graduated compression can reduce the fragility of the capillaries, avoiding the appearance of bruising and promoting lymphatic circulation, reducing the risk of lymphedema, underlines the expert. The third solution is liposuction, a real surgical procedure. Not conclusive but helps improve the aesthetic appearance. However, the woman must be careful about what she eats, about weight control and about movement, otherwise the effect is nullified. This procedure is paid for by the patient as it does not fall within the Lea (the essential levels of assistance guaranteed by the National Health Service, ed). See also What is acute myeloid leukemia, the disease from which Mihajlovic died

How to understand if cellulite or lipedema Cellulite is a physiological condition that affects approximately 90% of women, it also concerns men and derives from an increase in fat in some areas of the body, especially the abdomen, hips, buttocks and external part of the thighs, which causes water retention in the intracellular spaces, and manifests itself with skin dimples. While lipedema extends over the entire leg, which becomes “column-like” creating a disproportion compared to the other parts of the body, it begins with evident nodules and a whole series of other symptoms, such as pain and tingling, which cellulite does not cause – he explains Angelo Santoliquido, professor of Internal Medicine and director of the Angiology and non-invasive vascular diagnostics unit of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Cellulite forms in the deepest layer of the dermis and is made up of fat cells, our energy reserve. If you introduce more calories than you need, the body stores them in the form of fat cells in the hypodermis, fueling cellulite and the orange peel effect. See also Fism, Healthware and Paginemediche together for the digital evolution of the NHS

How to understand if lymphedema or lipedema Lymphedema is also a chronic and degenerative disorder – explains Santoliquido -, but characterized by a slowing of lymphatic circulation affecting the lower or upper limbs, both or just one of the two, and resulting in swelling in the affected areas. Lymphedema can be caused by a congenital malformation of the lymphatic vessels, which have the task of transporting the lymph, i.e. the waste liquid made up of water, electrolytes, proteins, fats and cells, which accumulates in the interstices of the various tissues of the body, towards the arteries and veins. Or the malfunction of the lymphatic vessels can arise after surgery to remove lymph nodes for breast, uterine, ovarian or prostate cancer. Obesity and sedentary lifestyle, as in lipedema, are triggering factors. The diagnostic test indicated is the Doppler ultrasound which allows to exclude the presence of a venous pathology.

