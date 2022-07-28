Macabre yellow in the province of Rovigo, where the pieces of a man have surfaced, closed in black garbage bags, thrown into the Adigetto canal, a stream that detaches from the Adige and is used for irrigation. A chilling discovery that took place in two stages, and which led the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rovigo to open an investigation file for the hypothesis of the crime of murder. The story goes back in time to 4 April, when it was in Occhiobello, in the province of Rovigo found the body of a woman torn to pieces on the bank of the Poin a black duffel bag.

The findings

The first discovery took place in the morning in the territory of Villanova del Ghebbo, near a lock that blocks the water of the canal. The technicians of the Adige Po reclamation consortium discovered a left leg, of a white-skinned person. Thus the alarm went off to the Carabinieri, who arrived on the spot together with the coroner, for a first reconnaissance of the find. The limb was in such a condition that we did not think it had been in the water for a long time.

At this point the military continued their patrols along the Adigetto auction, and so in the following hours the other discoveries arrived. A few kilometers further upstream from Villanova, under a bridge in Lendinara, in the afternoon, a black garbage bag emerged. Inside were the trunk and head of a man. The carabinieri then returned to Villanova a little later, where the two arms were found in another garbage bag. Only the second leg was missing for the reconstruction of the body.

Open a murder case

Following these macabre findings, the Rovigo Public Prosecutor’s Office opened a murder file and ordered the autopsy examinations on the remains, to see if the identity of the victim could be traced.

The yellow of April

The story brings to mind a similar macabre finding of a corpse, found headless last April 4 on the bank of the Po in Occhiobello (Rovigo), in a black bag. On that occasion it was believed that the body was that of a young woman, whose clothes had also been found. The identity of the victim, however, has never been ascertained so far.