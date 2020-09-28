With the “Washington Post” one of the most influential media houses in the USA stands behind Joe Biden. In an opinion piece, the newspaper’s authors go tough with incumbent Donald Trump – and try a superlative.

D.ie “Washington Post” has warned of the re-election of US President Donald Trump in November and issued an election recommendation for his challenger Joe Biden. Trump is the “worst president in recent history” in the country and has caused serious damage to US democracy, the respected daily wrote in its editorial on Monday, around five weeks before the election. Biden, on the other hand, is “exceptionally well” qualified for the office of president and can bring “decency” and “competence” back to the White House.

“In order to chase away the worst president in recent history, many voters should be ready to vote for almost anyone,” says the editorial that was published the day before the first TV duel between Trump and Biden. Fortunately, voters don’t have to lower their standards to vote out President Trump in 2020. “

“The Democratic candidate, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, is exceptionally well qualified by character and experience to face the daunting challenges the nation will face over the next four years.”

The Washington Post mentions, among other things, the corona pandemic, growing inequalities, the increase in authoritarian tendencies worldwide and global warming. Trump has “created, exacerbated or neglected” each of these challenges, the editorial says. Biden, on the other hand, would “restore decency, honor and competence in the US government”. Where Trump stands for “narcissism” and “cynicism”, Biden embodies compassion and a belief in American values.

Danger to democracy

The newspaper warns that US democracy is in danger. The country needs a president who advocates the rule of law, recognizes the constitutional role of Congress and works for the common good rather than “its private benefit”.

Many US media are positioning themselves for one of the candidates ahead of the presidential election. The “Washington Post” has been extremely critical of the Trump presidency since his election victory in 2016. Among other things, the newspaper maintains a database with false or misleading statements by right-wing populists – there are now around 20,000. Trump, on the other hand, regularly describes the Washington Post as “fake news”.

Trump and Biden face each other in the presidential election on November 3rd, polls see the incumbent behind his challenger. On Tuesday evening, the two candidates deliver the first of three TV duels.