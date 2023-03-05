DDonald Trump largely avoids riots. The former President takes the stage at the CPAC conference and speaks calmly at first. The crowd’s cheers don’t tempt him to turn it up. Maybe it’s the world situation. Maybe it’s also his very personal situation, i.e. the fact that he is no longer so undisputed in his party. In any case, Trump is about to start talking about the war in Ukraine.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington. Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

Under him, the “endless wars” would no longer be waged. Then the Republican says everyone wants success in Ukraine. But for the allies in NATO this is much more important than for America. So why doesn’t Europe pay more for it? And one more thing: America allowed China, Russia and Iran to form alliances. That would not have happened under him. The Democrats said: Under him as President, there will be a third world war, just because of his personality. His personality prevented the Third World War.

Home game for Trump

Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday night at a convention center near Washington is a home game. Immediately before the speech, the organizers published the results of a non-representative survey among the participants: 60 percent of them want Trump as their presidential candidate for 2024. 20 percent prefer Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. CPAC, for decades the central debate platform in the party, is now a Trumpist association. Trump cannot be pleased that twenty percent of the participants would rather go into the field with DeSantis, who will not be present at the conference.

As usual, Trump glosses over reality. He says polls show he’ll win against Joe Biden. That is exactly the reason why investigations are being carried out against him. “The better the polls, the more prosecutors go nuts.” Trump behaves in the usual manner as a victim. That may go down well with his followers. But even there they know that Biden has historically poor poll numbers. Nevertheless, pollsters predict that the incumbent would beat his predecessor again.







Support from Bolsonaro, the “Tropical Trump”

Trump’s core political family had gathered at the conference: Rick Grenell, his former ambassador in Berlin, who pointed out that Vladimir Putin would not have dared attack Kiev under Trump. Also Steve Bannon, Trump’s interim chief strategist, who enjoyed his right-wing podcast “War Room” at the conference. Also Stephen Miller, the former presidential adviser, who was celebrated on the podium for his call for all immigration to America to be suspended, including legal ones. Trump’s son Don Junior also rarely avoided a microphone – and from his Florida retreat came Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, who had copied the Republican’s right-wing populism so perfectly during his tenure that it was dubbed the “trope”. -Trump called. Everyone’s talking about the good old days.