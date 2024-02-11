Political scientist Dudakov explained Trump's words about encouraging attackers on NATO as pressure

Former US President Donald Trump is trying to put pressure on the leadership of NATO countries, says political scientist and Americanist Malek Dudakov. So, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained the politician’s words about his encouragement of those states that could theoretically attack some members of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“The point is that he remembered his dialogue with the leader of one of the large European countries. This same leader asked him the question whether he would defend this country in case of a fall from someone else. Trump said if you don't pay two percent of GDP on military spending, we won't protect you. That is, we will not use Article 5 of the NATO Charter that it is necessary to protect all members of the alliance,” the specialist said.

This is an element of rhetoric and an element of political pressure on the leadership of European countries Malek DudakovAmerican political scientist

During his presidency, Donald Trump repeatedly criticized NATO allies for making small contributions. He insisted on increasing them to two percent of the GDP of an alliance member country. At the same time, Malek Dudakov notes that even after two years of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, not all states of the military bloc have raised payments to this level.

“About 10-11 NATO member states pay more than two percent of GDP. Many, including Germany, were unable to approach this. Trump, who views the Europeans as parasites, will obviously try with this rhetoric to force them to buy more weapons and, first of all, of course, more weapons from America. For America, this is a profitable story, because it is their weapons, tanks, fighters, and so on that Europeans will most likely buy,” he added.

This should not be viewed as the fact that Trump will destroy NATO there or that Trump will not come to the aid of the alliance in the event of a major war. This is just rhetoric, this is to force the Europeans to give more money to the American military-industrial complex (MIC) Malek DudakovAmerican political scientist

During a speech at a rally in South Carolina, Donald Trump recalled one of his meetings with an unnamed European leader. According to him, in the event of an attack on a NATO country that has a duty to the alliance, he would not defend it. “I said, 'You haven't paid, so are you late?' No, I wouldn't defend you. In fact, I would advise them (the attackers – approx. “Tapes.ru”) do whatever the hell they want. You have to pay,” the politician said.