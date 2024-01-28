Donald Trump has defeated Ron DeSantis in Iowa and Nikki Haley in New Hampshire. He has defeated his two rivals in the Republican Party primaries in what were his most promising fiefdoms. Everything indicates that he will easily achieve his nomination as a presidential candidate. But just as the victory in the caucus Iowa was overwhelming and left no room for doubt about its strengths, New Hampshire brings concerns for the former president. The way in which independent voters have turned their backs on her and turned to Haley proves that she is right when he questions Trump's chances of defeating the current president, Joe Biden, in the presidential elections on November 5. Biden's popularity is low and Trump is currently ahead in the polls.

In the speech that Haley gave on Tuesday night, when barely 20% of the votes had been counted, the former ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina attacked Trump on that flank. She recalled that with him as leader the Republicans have lost almost all competitive elections. “We have lost the Senate. We lost the House. We lost the White House. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020 and we lost in 2022. The worst kept secret in politics is the desire that Democrats have to run against Donald Trump. They know that Trump is the only Republican in the country that Joe Biden can defeat. You can't fix the mess if you don't win an election. A Trump nomination is a victory for Biden and a presidency for Kamala Harris,” said Haley, who refused to throw in the towel and promises to continue fighting for the nomination despite the Republican Party's maneuvers to proclaim Trump the virtual winner.

The former president did especially well in the most conservative parts of New Hampshire, while Haley won in the most progressive parts. The candidate only led Trump in Democratic-leaning cities and towns such as Concord, Keene and Portsmouth. The New Hampshire primary is semi-open. Undeclared voters, that is, those who are not registered as either Republicans or Democrats, can choose to vote in either party's primary. This attracts voters who are not necessarily loyal to any party to participate.

The exit polls of the primaries carried out on election day showed an absolute contrast between the support that Trump received from voters registered as Republicans and those who do not belong to any party, who are called independents, and who turned with Haley. According to AP VoteCast, an exit poll of the state's electorate, Trump won 65% of Republican votes, compared to Haley's 29%. On the other hand, this obtained 60% of independents, compared to 33% for Trump. The candidate also beat Trump among those with a college degree. In the electorate as a whole, the victory was 54.3%-43.2% in favor of the former president.

That brings good news and bad news for Trump. The good news is that he is almost assured of the nomination. There are some other States with open or semi-open primaries such as New Hampshire, but in most independents cannot participate in Republican votes and among the party's voters, Trump's dominance is overwhelming. Furthermore, his initial double victory seems to pave the way for him. “When you win Iowa and you win New Hampshire, there has never been a defeat, so we are not going to be the first, I assure you,” Trump said in his speech assessing the results, in which he seemed angry at the fact that that Haley did not abandon the race.

The bad news for Trump from this low support among independents is that he will have a difficult time winning the election against Biden in November. The thesis of eligibility has been one of the axes of Haley's campaign, especially with the four indictments for 91 alleged crimes against the former president. Added to this are civil lawsuits, such as the one this Friday that resulted in him being sentenced to pay $83.3 million for defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Half of Republicans worried

“Don't complain about what happens in November if you're not going to vote tomorrow,” Haley told those attending her closing campaign rally. About half of Republican Party primary voters say they are very or somewhat concerned that Trump is too extreme to win the presidential election, according to AP VoteCast.

Curiously, Trump let out one of his hoaxes (or had one of his lapses) when referring precisely to his electoral results in New Hampshire: “You know that we have won in New Hampshire three times, now three. We always win it. We won the primaries. We won the presidential elections. We won it and it is a very, very special place for me,” he said in his appearance this Tuesday night.

In reality, although his victory in the 2016 primary was vital for him, he later lost in the presidential election in that state against both Hillary Clinton in 2016 and against Joe Biden in 2020. New Hampshire has a Republican governor, which shows that someone else moderate can prevail over the Democrats. That governor, Chris Sununu, has campaigned tirelessly for Haley.

Biden, meanwhile, interprets that the results of the New Hampshire primaries make it clear that he will face Trump again in November, as he already did in 2020. The president won the Democratic primary in that State, despite not appearing on the ballots as a result of a party dispute over the electoral calendar.

In a statement, the president thanked those who voted for him by handwriting his name on the ballots and appealed to independent and Republican voters who reject Trump to support his campaign. “My message to the country is that the stakes could not be higher. Our democracy. Our personal freedoms, from the right to choose to the right to vote. Our economy, which has experienced the strongest recovery in the world since covid. “Everything is at stake,” he indicated.

The bad thing for him is that Biden himself, 81, scares away many voters. A Gallup poll published this Thursday pointed out that in the third year of his term his approval has been only 39.8%, the lowest since Jimmy Carter's 37.4% for a president in his first term. Another, published this Thursday, showed that 66% of Americans say they would not vote for a candidate over 80 years old. Again, according to that same survey, the best hope for Biden—with the risks that this implies—is called Trump. 66% of citizens say that they would not vote for an accused candidate and 70% that they would not vote for one convicted of a crime by a jury.

