Speaking at the Republican Convention, JD Vance says the country needs “a leader who is not in the pocket of big business”

Ohio Senator JD Vance formally accepted the nomination to be the Republican Party’s running mate in the US presidential election on Wednesday (17.Jul.2024), led by former President Donald Trump. Speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Vance promised to “all americans” what, “regardless of your party”, will give “everything you have” if elected.

Vance said the US needs to “of a leader who fights for the people” from the country. “We need a leader who is not in the pocket of big business, but who is accountable to workers, both unionized and non-unionized. A leader who will not sell out to multinational corporations, but will stand up for American industry.”, he declared.

By choosing Vance, 39, Trump is seeking to bridge the generation gap on the ticket and attract a younger electorate. The strategy is especially relevant given the criticism of the likely Democratic nominee, Joe Biden81, on his ability to serve a second term in the White House if reelected.

In his speech, Vance cited the age of the current US president. “Joe Biden has been a politician in Washington longer than I’ve been alive“, he said. “For half a century, he has been the champion of every major policy initiative to make America weaker and poorer.”, he added.

JD Vance entered the US Senate in 2023. Initially a critic of Trump, he has come to support the former president’s policies and narratives, including the controversial allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. This shift secured Trump’s support in his Senate campaign.

“For the past 8 years, President Trump has given everything he had to fight for the people of our country, he didn’t need politics, but the country needed him“, he said. “Before running for president, he was one of the most successful businessmen in the world, had everything anyone could want in life, and yet, instead of taking the easy way out, he chose to endure abuse, slander, and persecution. He did it because he loves this country.s”, he added.

Vance urged Americans to watch the video of Trump’s shooting on Saturday (July 13) and “consider the lies they told” about the former president.

“Then look at that picture of him with his defiant fist in the air“, he said, referring to the image taken shortly after Trump was grazed in the right ear by a bullet. Before leaving the scene, with his face covered in blood, Trump raises his right fist and, looking at the supporters present, declares: “Fight, fight, fight”.

Speaking about immigration, Vance stated that it was “Of course“that the US will give”welcome newcomers”, as long as they accept the country’s rules.”Let me illustrate this with a story, if I may. I am married to the daughter of South Asian immigrants. People who have truly enriched this country in many ways.”, he stated.

Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri Vance. A 38-year-old lawyer and the daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha grew up in the suburbs of San Diego, California. She holds degrees in history and law from Yale, and philosophy from Cambridge. Since 2019, Usha has worked at a law firm in San Francisco, known for its liberal stance.

Read more: