Son of the former president says that criticism of the green agenda and defense of usual agendas bring voters closer to the right

The deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) linked an eventual victory of the former US president Donald Trump in the electoral race for the White House, in November 2024, to the possible return of the right in Brazil. Or, more specifically, to the return of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is ineligible, for the Presidency of the Republic.

“Sand the United States, which is the beacon of the region, changing, will pave the way for a lot of things”, said the deputy in an interview with UOLpublished this Sunday (June 30, 2024).

Eduardo and Trump began to form a rapprochement in 2018, on the eve of the congressman’s father’s election to the Planalto Palace. It was from then on that, according to Eduardo, that the Brazilian right joined forces with exponents of the global right, such as the president of Hungary, Viktor Orbán.

In the assessment of the former president’s son, the advance of the right in Europe and the USA is linked to the green agenda and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), which would not meet the population’s desires. In Brazil, for Eduardo, in addition to the green agenda, which is growing, what brings people together around his father are the usual agendas: “The agglutinated mediumr [da direita global] is not merely economic”.

The deputy said he considered the possibility of reversing Bolsonaro’s ineligibility with the change of command of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). “With any other [ministro]it will be a much more balanced composition than Benedito Gonçalves (…). What was Alexandre de Moraes and the people who didn’t even let my father do live in the house?”, he declared.

