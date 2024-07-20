US Vice Presidential Candidate Vance Calls on Biden to Resign Immediately

Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance has called on US President Joe Biden to resign. The politician posted the message on his social media page X.

Vance commented on calls from Democratic Party representatives for Biden to withdraw from the presidential election. In his opinion, such statements without calls for resignation show an “absurd level of cynicism.”

“If you can’t run for office, you can’t hold office,” Trump’s ally emphasized. The politician called on Biden to immediately resign from office.

Vance previously refused to confirm ambassadors because of their love of gender-neutral bathrooms. The Ohio Republican senator has blocked the confirmation of more than 30 U.S. ambassadors.