US Vice Presidential Candidate Vance Says Harris Leading Polls Are Fake

Former US leader Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has called the polls in which the politician’s rival, current Vice President Kamala Harris, is leading, false. This was reported by Axios.

“As you saw in 2016 and 2020, the media consistently uses fake polls to suppress Republican turnout and create division and conflict with Republican voters,” he said.

Vance expressed confidence that Trump will win the US presidential race, saying the former president’s team “just needs to cross the finish line.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson shared with the publication a memo from Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio that included “corrected” numbers to explain the gap between 2020 polls and the final results. Fabrizio noted that polls now show Harris as having a “fake lead.”

Earlier, ABC published the results of a poll, according to which 50 percent of American voters support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, while 45 percent of adult voters support Trump. At the same time, among those who have already registered as voters, 49 percent voted for Harris, and 45 percent for Trump.