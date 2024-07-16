Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, chosen as the Republican party’s vice-presidential candidate, presents an ideological profile aligned with the former president on both domestic and foreign matters involving the US.

After years of criticizing the tycoon, the young senator from Ohio, 39, has changed direction, becoming a strong supporter of the former president in Senate votes, since taking office in 2022.

Hardline stance on aid to Ukraine

One of the conservative politician’s main hardline positions is his opposition to the US’s role in aiding Ukraine. He led a campaign in the Senate against a bill that would have sent more aid to Kiev.

Although he failed to prevent the plan from being passed, he said at the time that he had at least “managed to make it clear to Europe and the rest of the world that America cannot write blank checks indefinitely.”

This view contrary to the current policy of the Biden administration, which has dedicated efforts to containing the Russian invasion of Kiev, became even clearer earlier this year, when the senator participated in the Munich Security Conference, where he rebuked European allies of the United States.

Vance also made this position clear at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the US, where he presented his arguments for withdrawing US financial support for Ukraine.

“I have Republican colleagues who are far more emotionally invested in what’s happening 6,000 miles away than they are in their own country,” Vance said at the conference, underscoring his view. “American First“.

Some political analysts say a Trump victory in November would undermine much or all of Washington’s support for Kiev and force Ukraine into peace talks with Russia to end the war.

In this sense, Vladimir Putin will benefit from conquering a substantial portion of Ukrainian territory currently under Moscow’s control, encouraging the Kremlin leader to pursue more military endeavors.

At the Munich Conference, Vance made statements claiming that Putin did not pose an existential threat to Europe and the US and Europeans could not provide enough ammunition to defeat Russia.

Firm stance against abortion

Like most Republicans, JD Vance is a strong opponent of abortion legislation.

During his time in the Senate over the past two years, he has consistently voted against Democratic-led bills to that effect, whether to restore Roe v. Wade, establish federal rights to access contraceptives, or create protections for in vitro fertilization.

As a senator from Ohio, Vance opposed and campaigned on rejecting last year’s ballot initiative in the state that aimed to protect abortion access. He called the measure’s passage “a punch in the gut.”

Relations with Europe in check

The Ohio senator is also an ardent supporter of American manufacturing and tariffs on imports, issues that have raised concerns among European leaders and put trade relations with Europe in jeopardy.

During his presidency, Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports and has vowed to again protect American industry if he is re-elected in November.

Vance’s Trump-style foreign policy puts “America First” in the spotlight, and the new ticket is aligned in its criticism of Europe and NATO, the military alliance that has focused on dealing with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech on the Senate floor in April, Vance criticized Europe for not spending enough on defense.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump and his newly announced running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, during the opening of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER | EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

“For three years, Europeans have told us that Vladimir Putin is an existential threat to Europe. And for three years, they have failed to respond as if that were actually true,” the Republican said, taking aim at Germany at the time for failing to devote 2 percent of its GDP to national defense, the amount that NATO members have agreed to dedicate to the area.

Greater attention to China

By taking the external spotlight off Europe, the vice-presidential candidate advocates a reorientation of the country’s resources to combat China’s rise in the world.

In the senator’s view, the US must focus more on what he sees as the most pressing threat to its national interests: competition from China. In a speech last year, he referred to the Asian giant as “the real enemy”.

Vance believes that one of the most effective ways to curb Beijing’s rise is by supporting domestic industry. According to him, “Americans should be producing more of the things they consume.”

Trump’s running mate also made clear his support for Taiwan on trade terms, saying the self-governing island that China has vowed to hold by force if necessary must be protected.

Admirer of Viktor Orbán

Like Trump, Vance supports Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s agenda and has proposed following his example on certain policies.

“In Hungary, under Orbán, they offer loans to newlywed couples that are forgiven at some point later if those couples actually stayed together and had children. Why can’t we do that here? Why can’t we actually promote family formation?” he said in an interview with a conservative think tank in 2021.

Vance has also advocated for the “unwokeification” of schools, citing Orbán as an inspiration during an interview on a right-wing podcast in September last year.

Active in the fight against illegal immigration

Another of Vance’s views aligned with Donald Trump is the defense of the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico, in order to stop illegal immigration into the United States, which is facing a crisis due to Joe Biden’s policies.

In statements to Fox Newson Monday night (15), Vance highlighted Trump’s promise to launch a mass deportation operation if he is elected in November.

“We have to deport people, we have to deport people who have broken our laws who have come here and I think we start with the violent criminals. President Trump has been very effective in communicating that to the point where now most Americans believe we need to deport a large number of people who came here illegally,” he said.