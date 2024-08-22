Home policy

Donald Trump is currently doing worse in the polls than before. No reason to worry, says his vice president JD Vance – and doubts the method.

Washington, DC – The vice presidential candidate of the republican, JD Vancehas expressed that he is interested in opinion polls on US election 2024 Instead, he says he wants to win the trust of the American voters. Current polls confirm that the Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz currently have a narrow lead.

When Vance was asked about this at a campaign event in Philadelphia on Monday (19 August), he said he did not believe the polls. As the US portal Newsweek reported, the reporter Vance first pointed out that Donald Trump on August 21, “in the average polls in Pennsylvania, he was 4.5 percentage points ahead Joe Biden” and that polls from Monday indicated “a statistical tie between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.” He then asked Trump’s vice president: “First, do you believe the polls? And second, if so, how do you get that lead back?”

Harris is catching up in polls for the 2024 US election – apparently no reason for concern for Vance

In his response, Vance made it very clear that this was not the case. “I don’t believe the polls when they say we’re ahead, I don’t believe the polls when they say we’re tied, I don’t believe the polls that say we’re behind,” said the designated Republican vice-candidate. Ultimately, however, that’s not a bad thing, because what matters is “winning the trust of the American voters, not the opinion polls.”

Republican JD Vance doesn’t think much of polls for the 2024 US election – or so he claims. © IMAGO/Mike De Sisti

In 2022, exit polls predicted a defeat in Ohio, Vance continued, according to the report. Ultimately, however, he was able to beat his Democratic opponent Tim Tyan by 6.1 percentage points. “I think, and I saw this in my race for the Senate, I remember when all the polls in August said that I would lose my race in the US Senate I thought I would lose, and then just a few months later I won in a pretty convincing way,” said the Republican. In general, he believes that “the media publishes these polls because they know that they will reduce voter turnout and focus the discussion on the polls,” he said.

Trump loses lead in polls for 2024 US election – And Vance doesn’t trust them anyway

During another interview on Monday FoxNews Vance made similar statements on the show aired on Saturday (August 17), where host Shannon Bream asked him about another poll published by the New York Times. This showed that Harris is currently ahead of Trump in Arizona by 50 percent to 45 percent, that Harris had overtaken Trump in North Carolina by 49 percent to 47 percent, and that the former president’s lead had narrowed significantly in Georgia and Nevada. She then asked Trump’s vice president whether these results would have any consequences for the Republicans’ strategy.

Here too, Vance denied it – and launched an attack against the Democrats “First of all, the polls tend to radically overestimate the Democrats, as we saw in the polls in the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2016. And of course, many of those polls were wrong when it came to Election Day,” said the senator from Ohio. Harris did have a “little sugar high a few weeks ago,” but that has already leveled off, which we have “seen from our own internal data.” According to Vance, “insiders” within Harris’ campaign are even “very concerned about where they stand.”

Vance sees Trump on the right track – is the Republican underestimating the poll results for Harris?

According to his own statement, the Republican therefore sees no reason to change course to counter Trump’s weakening poll numbers. Instead, in this interview he also questioned the validity of the polls for the 2024 US election. “What we saw again and again in 2016 and 2020 is that the media uses fake polls to reduce Republican turnout and to foment discord and conflict with Republican voters,” said Vance, before stressing that the Trump campaign is in a “very, very good position.”

A report by US political magazine The New Republic According to the magazine, Republicans have found their own way to deal with Harris’ success in the polls anyway. The Trump campaign has adopted the practice of distributing “unbiased” polls – that is, adjusting poll results based on the difference between the election results and how respondents said they voted four years ago. Trump’s team has claimed that the new polls underestimate support for Trump in 2020. Therefore, “adjusting” for the recalled votes, they say, provides a more accurate picture of Trump’s chances. So they have simply decided that any poll in which Trump is not leading is a lie, the magazine said. (tpn)