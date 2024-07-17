Milwaukee (USA) (Agencies)

Young Senator Jay D. Vance addressed the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, after Donald Trump chose him to be his running mate if he is elected president in November.

The 39-year-old senator came to the fore when Donald Trump announced last Monday that he had chosen him as his running mate in the race for the White House, ending weeks of suspense.

J.D. Vance will work to reassure the party’s more right-wing voters, while Donald Trump seeks to woo moderate voters.

Vance had come to prominence in the Senate through his fierce opposition to providing aid to Ukraine, demanding that the money be allocated instead to combating illegal immigration.

If Donald Trump, 78, is elected president, J.D. Vance will become the third-youngest vice president in U.S. history.

The assassination attempt turned the Milwaukee convention upside down, the primary goal of which was to select Trump as the official Republican Party candidate for the presidential election to be held on November 5.

US police shot and killed a person near the building hosting the conference.