The US judge overseeing the lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump, on charges of falsifying business records, postponed today, Friday, issuing a ruling in the case until after the US presidential elections.
The Republican candidate seeking to return to the White House was scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 after being convicted of falsifying business documents.
But Judge Juan Merchan postponed the verdict until November 26. The elections will be held on November 5.
#Trumps #verdict #forgery #case #postponed
Leave a Reply