Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was unlocked about nine hours ago, has nearly 33 million followers. As of November 20 13:00 (Moscow time), as of profile 32.8 million users signed up.

After the account was unfrozen, all the tweets of the ex-president were preserved, but the subscribers were deleted. Before the page was blocked, there were about 90 million of them.

Trump himself has not yet written anything in his account. He previously stated that he was not going to return to Twitter, calling his social network Truth Social special.

Also, users are actively liking the last post of the former US leader, posted on January 6, 2021. As of 13:00, she has collected 625 thousand likes and 375 thousand comments.

Donald Trump’s account was unlocked on November 19th. The decision to restore the page was made by the new owner of Twitter, entrepreneur Elon Musk, based on the results of a survey.

Twitter suspended Trump’s account in January 2021 amid the storming of the Capitol by Republican supporters. The leadership of the platform justified its decision with “the risk of further incitement to violence.” Also, the pages of the politician were blocked by the social networks Twitter, Snapchat and Twitch.

After blocking the account, Trump created his own social network Truth Social, where he gained 4.5 million subscribers in almost two years. Donald Trump used the app to promote his allies, criticize opponents, and protect his reputation amid legal scrutiny by Congress and the federal government.