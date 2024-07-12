Hungarian PM Orban says Trump intends to achieve peace in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former US President Donald Trump at his private residence in Florida as part of a so-called peace mission, where they discussed the situation in Ukraine. After the talks, he revealed the US presidential candidate’s plans for resolving the conflict on his X page.

It was an honor to visit Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to achieve peace. The good news is he will solve it! Viktor OrbanPrime Minister of Hungary

Donald Trump also commented on the meeting. On the Truth Social social network, he called for a quick peace.

“There must be peace, and quickly. Too many people have been killed in a conflict that should never have happened,” Trump said.

It is noted that the politicians held talks after the NATO summit held in Washington.

Viktor Orban Photo: Bernadette Szabo / Reuters

Hungary Calls Trump a Chance for Peace in Ukraine

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest sees Trump’s possible return to office as a chance to establish peace in Ukraine.

“I think that in order to force Moscow and Kyiv to at least start negotiations, very strong external influence will be required. Who can do this? Only Trump, if he is re-elected president,” the diplomat shared his opinion.

Trump himself had previously stated that he would be able to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if he were elected. Speaking about how exactly he was going to do this, the politician said that he would meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. “Each of them has their own weaknesses and strengths,” he noted.

Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Trump’s Advisers Present Plan to End Conflict in Ukraine

In late June, two key Trump advisers unveiled a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to their proposal, Washington would increase military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the condition that Kyiv enters into negotiations with Moscow “based on the existing front line.” Ukraine’s refusal to do so would, on the contrary, mean the end of any support from the United States.

The US can also set conditions for Russia. The plan stipulates that Russia’s categorical refusal to negotiate will lead to increased military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov responded to the publication. The Kremlin representative noted that Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations and the Russian Federation will accept a plan that will reflect all the nuances and the “real state of affairs on the ground.”