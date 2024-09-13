Vance: Trump’s Ukraine plan includes freezing conflict along front lines

US Vice Presidential candidate if Donald Trump is elected, J.D. Vance, described how he sees the former head of the White House’s plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, the politician will tell representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Europe that they must figure out what a peaceful settlement will look like and what provisions it includes.

And it will probably look something like the current demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine. It will be like a demilitarized zone. Russia gets a guarantee of neutrality from Ukraine that it will not join NATO, will not join any allied institutions. JD Vance candidate for the post of Vice President of the United States

He added that in this case Ukraine will be able to preserve its sovereignty.

The vice presidential candidate also believes that Europe wants to end the conflict because of high energy prices, but it has underfunded support for Kyiv, while American taxpayers “have been very generous to the Ukrainians.”

Kyiv reacts to Trump’s plan

Adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Mykhailo Podolyak called the details voiced by Vance “election hype” and pointed out that in the midst of the electoral cycle, a large number of speculations appear in the information field. The official expressed the opinion that the candidates’ positions change radically immediately after the elections.

The United States in full, whether under Democrats or Republicans, will institutionally provide everything Ukraine needs. This is an objective process of this war. It is irreversible. Mikhail Podolyak adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office

Podolyak added that American politicians can subjectively make any comments, and discussions about the end of the conflict are also possible, however, according to the official, its end “will be extremely negative for Russia.”

Trump spoke about his position on the conflict in Ukraine

Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about his position on the conflict in Ukraine during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The politician, answering the question of whether he wants Ukraine to win, stressed that he wants the fighting to end in order to save human lives. He noted that the United States is interested in resolving the conflict.

In my opinion, the most important thing for us is to end the conflict and reach an agreement, to agree on a deal. Donald Trump former US President

He also criticized the current US President Joe Biden for the lack of dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. “He hasn’t even called Putin on the phone or anyone else in the past two years. They’re not even trying to do that. This conflict has long needed to be resolved,” the politician emphasized.

Trump has repeatedly said that if he wins the election, he will be able to end the conflict in Ukraine. In late August, he promised to end all “endless wars abroad.”

The Guardian newspaper wrote after the debate that European diplomats were struck by the politician’s desire to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “The diplomats were most struck, if not surprised, by Trump’s refusal to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win [президента России] “Vladimir Putin,” the publication noted.

Responsible Statecraft (RS) editor-in-chief Kelly Vlahos has expressed the opinion that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have a vague understanding of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and are incapable of ending them.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence’s former adviser Olivia Troye attributed Trump’s position to his reluctance to go against Putin. “It’s incredibly troubling, and it speaks to the fact that he [Трамп] does not want to go against Putin. [Очевидно, что] “This is a message for the United States and the world,” she said.