Eric Trump, accompanied by his lawyer, this Thursday in New York state court. JUSTIN LANE (EFE)

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, appeared this Thursday for the second consecutive day before the Manhattan state court where the Republican candidate, his eldest children, business partners and the Trump Organization are being tried for allegedly inflating the value of properties and assets to benefit from advantages of banks and insurers. After the first-born, Eric Trump, the second of the oldest children summoned to testify, has taken the stand, represented by the same lawyer as his brother. Ivanka Trump will do so next Wednesday, two days after her father, who will also repeat on the bench.

The attorney general of New York, Letitia James, requests a penalty of 250 million dollars (235 million euros). As this is a civil process, none of the accused faces prison sentences if he is found guilty, but a conviction would deal a severe setback to the organization due to the loss of control of important assets.

The alleged fraud, which would have lasted for a decade, between 2011 and 2021 – the last stretch coincides with Trump’s presidency – increased, according to the investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office, the family fortune by up to $3.6 billion. a year and helped the emporium reap $250 million in “illegal profits” in that decade. A banking expert testified Wednesday that Donald Trump and his company saved more than $168 million in loan interest by obtaining favorable terms on transactions backed by the magnate’s personal fortune.

In his statement Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. claimed that he never verified the accuracy of the financial statements — the key documents in the case — that the Trump Organization submitted to banks and insurance companies. “I felt comfortable trusting my team” of accountants and lawyers, who advised him to sign the documents, he repeated this Thursday on the stand when questioned by Judge Arthur Engoron, who already ruled a month ago that the financial statements were fraudulent. The trial now focuses on determining who participated in the makeup of the statements.

“I trusted [la firma] Mazars and our accounting team to inform me” about the evaluation of Trump’s assets in 2017, the eldest son told the judge, who is investigating the case without a jury, on Wednesday. “That’s why we have accountants.” “I don’t remember ever being involved in that,” he reiterated this Thursday. “But yes, I would have also based it on the fact that they worked closely with Mazars,” he added, referring to the accounting firm hired by Trump. “Mazars was involved in every transaction, in every partnership [de las múltiples que forman la Organización Trump]they would have been a key part of compiling the accounting and would have been very aware of it.”

Like his brother, Eric Trump reiterated that he was not aware of or involved in the evaluation of the properties and similarly pointed the finger at Mazars’ accountants. Unlike the first-born, the second son of the Republican candidate lost his composure at one point, when one of the prosecution lawyers pressed him about his knowledge of the financial statements from a decade ago. “We are a major organization, a massive real estate organization,” said Eric Trump, raising his voice and denying his alleged ignorance, given that he acknowledged that he may have been aware of the appraisals in 2013.

Donald Jr. and Eric took over the reins of the family emporium in January 2017, when their father arrived at the White House. But it was the firstborn who assumed greater responsibility than his brother. At the insistence of the prosecution, he reiterated his ignorance about who could have inflated the financial statements and placed the responsibility on Mazars. One of his accountants, Donald Bender, testified Wednesday that he trusted the Trump Organization to have provided accurate appraisals of his properties and that he personally would not have signed off on the appraisals if he had known they were inflated. Under the terms of the contract with the Trump Organization, Mazars was not required to verify the appraisals, the accountant said.

This is one of the six trials facing Trump, the favorite Republican candidate in the race for the White House in 2024. It is the result of an investigation by the office of prosecutor James, a well-known Democrat whose assignment has served the Republican to accuse her of a witch hunt for political reasons. However, the Trump Organization has already been the subject of strong condemnations for accounting and financial irregularities. In January she was found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud, conspiracy and falsification of accounts and sentenced to pay a fine of 1.6 million dollars. At the origin of the case is the scheme of payments in kind to senior executives of the group, by which sacrificed Allen Weisselberg, CFO for decades. The investigation lasted three years and ended, in addition to the sanction, with the sentencing in January of Trump’s former right-hand man to five months in prison and five years of probation.

