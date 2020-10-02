Donald Trump’s tweet, in which the President of the United States announced that he and his wife Melania had contracted the coronavirus, became the most viral of all his Twitter posts. And, according to the publication New york postSince Trump joined this social network in 2009, he has managed to publish more than 56 thousand of them.

In a matter of hours, his message was retweeted over 413,000 times. And there are already over 790,000 tweets with quotes. And these numbers are still growing before our eyes.

Trump’s post also received over 1.3 million likes, which is also a record for him.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump’s most popular tweet so far was his August 2, 2019 announcement that American rapper A $ AP Rocky was released from a Swedish prison and headed home to the United States.

In general, the most popular tweet in history was post about the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, star of “Black Panther”… However, Trump has a chance to break this record.

Meanwhile, Trump’s electoral rival Joe Biden wished him a speedy recovery on his own behalf and on behalf of his wife, noting that they pray “for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

In his previous post, Biden reproached the current president for the fact that because of his wrong actions in the United States, more than 200 thousand people have died from the coronavirus, and 26 million have lost their jobs.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

