In the US presidential election, Republican Trump Donald Trump is not taking the name of the problems. Donald Trump was accompanied by wife Melania at the tribute ceremony of the US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Beder Ginsberg. During this time some people started shouting slogans against him. People said vote to defeat Trump. Seeing this uncomfortable situation, Trump went back after some time.During this time, Trump and his wife Melania were also seen wearing masks. Let me tell you that Trump has refused to wear masks many times before. He had also refused to sign a bill mandating the wearing of masks. America is the top country in the world due to Corona virus, so Trump does not want to infect himself under any circumstances before the election.

Pulling on appointment of judge continues

President Trump has wanted to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court since the death of US judge Ginsberg. Whereas, his rival candidate Joe Biden and his Democratic Party are opposing it. Trump’s anti-Democratic Party says it is only 2 months to hold a presidential election. Therefore, the appointment of a new judge should be done by the new president after the election.

Obama has also been prevented from appointing a judge

Democrats are also opposed because in 2016, when Barack Obama was president, Republicans did not allow a new judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court for nearly a year. When Trump became president after the election, he appointed Neil Gorsuch as a judge. It does not appear that Trump will wait for 2 months.

What will be the effect of Trump’s appointment of a judge

Trump has so far appointed two judges to the Supreme Court during one term of the US President. If he appoints a third judge in place of Ginsberg, it will have a long-term impact on American politics. If the judges are inclined in favor of Trump in the court, then he can move his government agenda fast. On the issue of Obamacare, abortion rights, immigration, taxation and criminal justice, his party will get an edge for the next 30 years.