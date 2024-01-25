New York (agencies)

Yesterday, the trial of former US President Donald Trump resumed in New York as part of a defamation lawsuit filed against him by writer E. Jane Carroll, following his victory in the Republican Party primary elections in New Hampshire.

Since January 16, former Elle magazine writer E. Jane Carroll has been facing Trump in this civil trial. The hearing was scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to the appearance of symptoms of Covid infection on a member of the jury and on a female lawyer.

Last May, Trump was convicted of sexually assaulting Jean Carroll in 1996 and defaming her in 2022, and was obligated to pay her $5 million in compensation.

Carroll had filed a separate civil complaint for defamation against Trump for statements he made in 2019.

Trump said at the time, “Carroll made up the story and is just trying to sell a new book.”

This second complaint was referred to a jury in January 2024 after experiencing several delays. Carol is seeking compensation exceeding $10 million.