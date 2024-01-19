If the Supreme Court does not reject all the appeals on the ineligibility of Donald Trump, there will be “chaos and pandemonium” in America. The very thinly veiled threat was made by the former president himself, through his lawyers, in the legal arguments presented to the highest US court, in which he asks for a “quick and decisive end” to all legal appeals on his ineligibility on the basis of alleged violations of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, for his attempts to remain in the White House after the 2020 defeat.

The appeals filed in various states against his eligibility “threaten to disaffection tens of millions of Americans” and “promise to unleash chaos and pandemonium” in the nation.

