Trump’s threat pushes German conservatives to abandon the dogma of fiscal austerity

On the morning of November 6, the news that the Trumpism He would return to the White House. That same day, late in the afternoon, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, communicated the expulsion of the government of the Minister of Finance, the liberal Christian Lindner, and the outbreak of the tripartite coalition between Social Democrats, Verdes and FDP.

The most suspicious saw a direct connection between the result of the US elections and the outbreak in the heart of the Berlin political neighborhood. The parties of the German government coalition firmly wanted a victory by the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, to continue maintaining her strategy in Ukraine and trusting in the transatlantic military and economic alliance.

Trump’s unappealable victory, however, made him jump everything through the air and gave the lace to a government that was already practically unsustainable for his differences in budgetary and economic policy question. The coalition led by Scholz would probably not exhausted the legislature, but Trump’s return accelerated his dissolution.

The retrospective analysis of the facts leaves a conclusion: in a world at all disorder, Germany’s political events are incomprehensible without understanding what happens in the international arena, beyond the borders of the first economy of the European Union. The conclusion is also applicable to the current negotiations between the conservatives of the CDU-CSU, led by right-wing Friedrich Merz, and the social democrats of the SPD, who seek to rebuild after the worst results in federal elections in their history.

Goodbye to fiscal austerity

Merz wants to become a Federal Chancellor of Germany with a great coalition, that is, with the support of very stoned social democrats. The SPD knows that it does not have much more option, because a pact with the CDU is the only way to avoid a minority government, without tradition in Germany, or even new elections that can only interest the ultra -right of alternative for Germany (AFD). AFD was, with more than 20% of the votes, second force in the elections of February 23, but would have wanted better results to force a coalition with conservatives and finish knocking down the cracked sanitary cord. An electoral repetition would come as served in AFD tray.

Despite the lack of alternative, social democrats do not want to offer their support to Merz at any price. They demand to lift the brake on the debt anchored in the German Constitution, which has caused Germany to be one of the less indebted states in the industrialized world, but with a public investment deficit in infrastructure that has been draining an economy for years now in serious problems after two years in recession.

“We urgently need sustainable investments in our infrastructure. The means for this cannot be financed only through the current federal budget. That is why we want to launch a special fund through credits of 500,000 million euros over the next ten years, ”said Merz last Tuesday flanked by Bavarian Prime Minister, the social -Christian Markus Söder, and by the general secretary of the SPD, Lars Klingneil, and the co -president of the SPD, Saskia Esken.

In addition to this extraordinary budget, Merz announced that his party will ask Bundestag to raise the brake on the debt to be able to dedicate 1% of GDP annually through public debt to rearm the German army. The probable German Foreign Minister ended up a stroke with his electoral promise to keep the brake on the debt and staged the farewell of German conservatism of his for decades unnegotible defense of budget austerity.

This scene starring Berlin by the negotiating chiefs to form government in Germany is inseparable from the scene offered by Donald Trump, his vice president JD Vance and Volodimir Zelenski a few days before in the Oval Office of the White House, before dozens of journalists: the Trumpism He humiliated the world, live and direct, to the Ukrainian president and made it clear that the transatlantic alliance, to which the reunified Germany clung to guaranteeing their safety after the end of the cold war, is history. Again the news that came from Washington accelerated the events in Berlin.

Steeplechase

Despite the apparent determination and unit of conservatives and social democrats to form a great coalition by the rapid route, negotiations have an obstacle career ahead. CDU-CSU and SPD still have to reach an agreement on the other great stumbling block, the immigration policy, for which Merz promised in campaign to apply hot returns of asylum petitioners on the German borders, a promise that can hardly be fulfilled before his electorate.

In addition, if Merz wants to reform the brake on the constitutional debt, it must do so before the next Bundestag is constituted from the last elections. This will occur on March 25. Until then, conservatives and social democrats must convince the greens that they support a constitutional reform that needs two thirds of Parliament. In the next Bundestag, the Ultradech of AFD and Diene Linke’s poscommunists will have enough votes to stop any reform of the Constitution, which could knock Merz’s budgetary plans.

Once this reform is approved in the Bundestag, you must still receive the approval of the Bundesrat – territorial chamber – where the Liberals of the FDP and the left of Die Linke also have representation, which could endanger the majority of two thirds in the lower house.

The day later in Berlin, with an ultra -right at maximum: “We must be aware of our history”

Friedrich Merz has not begun to govern, but his leadership already operates to counterreloj. With a Trumpism Openly hostile with the old German ally and a strengthened ultra -right, which will lead the parliamentary opposition and act as a species of the Troy horse, Merz has a legislature ahead in a precarious political situation. Some consider that these four years that Germany has ahead can be the last match ball to prevent ultra -right from getting to power.