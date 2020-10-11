After his Covid 19 illness, US President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, according to his personal doctor. The latest coronavirus test has shown according to “currently recognized standards” that the president “no longer represents a risk of transmission for others,” said medical doctor Sean Conley on Saturday evening (local time) in a letter distributed by the White House.

He was referring to Trump’s latest test from Saturday morning. Trump, who is running for a second term on November 3, has already planned major campaign appearances from Monday.

Trump can now, around ten days after the appearance of the first symptoms, end his voluntary quarantine in accordance with the criteria of the CDC health authority, the doctor said. The tests in the course of his illness had shown a steadily decreasing virus concentration, Conley continued. He will continue to watch Trump, who is returning to “his active schedule”.

“All symptoms” have improved

Trump has not had a fever for “well over 24 hours” and “all symptoms” have “improved”, the doctor wrote. However, he did not provide any information on which symptoms were still detectable in Trump and to what extent. In addition, Conley never explicitly wrote that the latest corona test at Trump was negative.

It therefore seemed possible that the most recent test was still positive because of a low virus concentration.

The 74-year-old Trump said he had tested positive for the corona virus on October 1. However, the White House never announced when Trump’s regular corona tests were last negative.

Trump fell ill with Covid-19 and was therefore treated for three days in a military hospital from October 2. There doctors gave him the antiviral drug remdesivir, anti-inflammatory drugs and an experimental antibody cocktail, among other things. According to many experts, the aggressive treatment – contrary to the representation of the White House – indicated a more serious illness.

Unusually short speech by Trump

Trump made a longer TV appearance for the first time on Friday, and on Saturday he appeared briefly again in public in the White House. Trump spoke of a balcony of the White House in front of several hundred supporters who had gathered on the south lawn of the site.

They mostly wore masks, but were relatively crowded. “I feel great,” said Trump to the cheers of the supporters. The Republican warned strongly of an election victory for his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. His speech was unusually short with less than 20 minutes: on such occasions, Trump very often speaks for more than an hour.

Biden’s program was “socialist” or even “communist” and would plunge the country into crisis, claimed Trump. The Democrat is not able to rule the country, said Trump. In polls, the president is a good three weeks before the election, however, behind Biden (77), a former senator and ex-vice president.

Trump’s campaign team has announced a major campaign appearance for the president in the electoral states of Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trump also promised again at the White House appearance that the pandemic would soon be over. “She’s going to go away and the vaccines will help and the remedies for treatment will help a lot,” Trump said. The “China virus” will be “defeated once and for all,” he promised. However, many experts consider Trump’s forecasts for the pandemic to be far too rosy and accuse him of failure. (dpa)