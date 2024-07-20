NYT: Trump’s team is preparing to undermine Kamala Harris’ ratings during her nomination

US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters is preparing to undermine US Vice President Kamala Harris’s rating if she becomes the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee instead of incumbent President Joe Biden. This is wrote The New York Times newspaper, citing sources.

According to the NYT, Trump’s team is now trying to identify Harris’s vulnerabilities through various studies, including polls. In addition, before the Republican convention, the former president’s campaign prepared a series of TV spots aimed against Harris. However, after the assassination attempt on Trump, this measure was abandoned.

After Biden’s poor performance in the debate with former US President Donald Trump, Democrats began looking for a new candidate to replace him. According to The Wall Street Journal, Harris is Biden’s only alternative.