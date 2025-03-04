The Wall Street bag is dragged by the new step in Donald Trump’s tariff war. The entry into force of obstacles to trade between the United States, China, Canada and Mexico It depresses all US indices, but mainly those with small and medium capitalized. The Russell 2000 rides on Tuesday another 2.2%, more than its older brothers, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. This also occurs in the accumulated of the year, since the Russell 2000 precipitates 7.75% in 2025compared to 2% of the main reference of the Wall Street bag.

The progressive flexibility of the monetary policy of the United States was going to be the great support to smaller traded companies that are usually more linked to the national economy. Less financing costs and downward interest rates They would allow these companies to maximize their benefits and shorten the stock market distance of the Rally of the Megacapitalized of Wall Street, who monopolized the attention of investors with their historical quarter after quarter.

The benefit per share of the S&P 500 will reach $ 269 in 2025, according to the expectations it collects Bloombergwhich imply an interannual increase of 13.6%. Analysis firms expect the Russell benefit per action to exceed the 82 euros they suppose A jump with respect to 2024 of more than 50%. That is, the meride expects the smallest capitalized to obtain gains adjusted to their price three times higher than those provided in the main Wall Street index.

In the final part of last year, investors already wanted to take advantage of these expectations of rapid recovery in companies less dependent on imports and exports and more linked to the local economy. The Russell 2000 rose more than the S&P 500 in the second half of last year. However, the commercial war initiated by Donald Trump truncated part of these expectations. Also the possibility that interest rates in the United States may be higher than expected if tariffs bring again an increase in prices that force the United States Federal Reserve to be more restrictive.

The Republican’s own electoral victory, in November 2024, affected the growth forecasts of small and medium capitalized Wall Street. And it is that the projected benefit for the 2,000 companies within this selective American contracts in almost 6% if the planned now with what was projected almost five months ago, according to Factset. And that, at first, Trump’s victory encouraged purchases within the Russell than in S&P 500.

Since it started February, with Donald Trump invested as president of the United States, the Russell 2000 stock market cuts are higher than those of the S&P 500. “Although the US shares of great capitalization of the United States had problems since February, those of small and medium capitalization take the worst part, with the Russell 200 officially reached correction levels“comments the strategist of BloombergGina Martin.

By sectors, there is only one group within this selective of small capitalized (which still have a market value that can exceed the smallest of Ibex 35) remains green in 2025: the Utilities. The others Ten Russell categories go back with technology and energy such as the great affected since January 1 with a collapse of 16.8% and 18.7%, respectively.

However, Russell 2000 is getting closer to losing the 2,000 points, something that has not happened since April last year. On the other hand, from a technical point of view, Russell 2000 is in a minimum area of ​​August 2024. This is the support zone on Wall Street, according to the Ecotrader advisor, Joan Cabrero, and point to return to take positions in the main Wall Street indices in search of a subsequent recovery.