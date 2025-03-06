03/06/2025



Updated at 15: 07h.





Four senior positions close to the president of the United States, Donald Trumphave held secret conversations with some of the main political opponents of Volodimir Zelenskiwhile Washington about positions with Moscow to try to relieve the Ukrainian president of his position.

Trump’s allies held conversations with the leader of the Ukrainian opposition, Yulia Timoshenkoformer prime minister with high positions in the party of Petro Poroshenkothe immediate predecessor of Zelenski as president, according to three Ukrainian parliamentarians and an American republican expert in foreign policy, reports the ‘political’ American media.

The conversations focused on the possibility of celebrating imminent presidential elections in Ukraine, since Zelenski, who began his mandate in 2019, continues in the power – sampled by the martial law collected in the Constitution – without having held elections.

Shortly after ‘Politico’ published the existence of these conversations, both leaders of the Ukrainian opposition have confirmed them in their social media accounts, although they only conceive the celebration of elections after a high fire. In a Facebook post, Tymoshenko wrote: «Ukraine, as President Zelensky has made clear, is ready to negotiate to end the war under the firm leadership of President Trump. Batkivshchina match team [que ella dirige] He is having conversations with all our allies that can help guarantee a fair peace as soon as possible. “The organization of elections in Ukraine is discarded” until the war ends.









For his part, Petro Poroshenko explained, in a long message on Facebook, that his party works publicly and transparently with US partners to maintain support for Ukraine. He added: «We have said and continue to say that the elections are only possible after a fire and the signing of a peace agreement with security guarantees for Ukraine. After that, the Martial Law will obviously end, no later than 180 days later, free and democratic elections must be held in the country to guarantee the will of citizens and the confidence of the free world ».

The detractors of the celebration of these elections, including Ukrainian President, say they could be chaotic and unreliable by thousands of voters serving in the front or living abroad or for a possible Russian interference.

President Trump and his allies are confident that Zelenski would lose any vote due to war fatigue and public frustration for corruption. In fact, their indices in the surveys have been in Declive for years, although they have rebounded after the trifulca last week in the Oval Office, when the Ukrainian leader saw the exit door after being increasing by the president Donald Trump and the vice president JD Vance.

The most recent survey shows that Zelenski continues comfortably ahead in the race for the presidency.

The official line of the US administration is that Trump is not interfering with the internal policy of Ukraine. This week, the Secretary of Commerce, Howard LutnickHe denied that his boss was “interfering with Ukrainian politics,” adding that the only thing that the US president wants is a partner for peace.

But administration’s behavior suggests the opposite. Trump has accused Zelenski of being a “dictator without elections,” while the director of National Intelligence, Tulsi GabbardHe has falsely accused kyiv of canceling the elections.

But although Trump’s supporters expect the elections to sink Zelenski, he is still much more popular than his Thymore opponents and Poroshenko.

In a survey conducted this week by the British pollster ‘Survation’, after the burst in the White House, 44% of respondents said it would support Zelenski for the presidency.

Its closest rival, to more than 20 percentage points of distance, is Valery Zaluzhnyformer Army Commander and current Ambassador of Ukraine in Great Britain.