A secret memo that was written by a Wisconsin lawyer in late 2020 describes in detail a plan hatched by the team of former President Donald Trump to reverse the result of the elections in the United Stateswhich were won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Thus, using false voters, on January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally count the lists of false votes, instead of the official and certified ones for Biden, according to the plan.

According to a report published by The New York Times, the six-page memo was written by attorney Kenneth Chesebro on December 6, 2020. This document is now part of the third criminal indictment against Trump announced last week by special counsel Jack Smith.

The US media have identified Chesebro as one of six anonymous co-conspirators listed in the latest indictment against Trump.

that was the plan

Chesebro’s plan consisted of name fake voters in battleground states where Republicans were contesting the counts and that these voted for Trump so that Vice President Mike Pence would count them when it was his turn to certify the results, instead of the official votes that were favorable to Biden.

“It is important that the alternate lists of voters meet and vote on December 14 if they we want to create a scenario in which Biden can be prevented from reaching 270 electoral voteseven if Trump has failed by then to win court approval or state legislative rulings invalidating enough results to push Biden below 270,” Chesebro wrote.

According to prosecutors, the strategy was intended to lead to “a false controversy that would derail Biden’s proper certification as president-elect.”

The New York Times said that Chesebro’s strategy it implicated attorneys working on the Republican campaign in seven states. They were willing to claim that Trump had won their states, even though in reality the victory had been Biden’s.

Attorney John Eastman, described in the prosecution indictment as Co-Conspirator 2, he was also a key figure who championed the plan and worked alongside Trump in trying to carry it out, Univision reported.

While Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer who is named in the tax indictment as co-conspirator 1, coordinated with another single identified as an accomplice 6 the search for lawyers to assist in the effort in seven states. According to the New York Times, that person could be Boris Epshteyn, a strategic adviser to the Trump campaign.

In his memo, Chesebro indicated that Pence had the power to count alleged Trump voters of a state as long as there was a pending lawsuit challenging Biden’s declared victory.

In addition, he proposed telling the public that Trump constituents could meet in private simply as a precaution in case “the courts (or state legislatures) later conclude that Trump actually won the state.”

“There is no requirement that they meet in public. It might be preferable that they meet in private, to thwart the ability of protesters to disrupt the event,” he wrote in his memo.

Chesebro admits in the memo that his plan would likely be rejected by the Supreme Courtbut adds that it would give more prominence to allegations of voter fraud and “give the Trump campaign more time to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes that would add to Trump.”

The select committee of the House of Representatives investigated the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol cited in its final report two other memos written by Chesebro, but apparently the committee did not obtain the December 6 document. A Trump campaign attorney who testified before the committee said he remembered seeing the document, but claimed he lost access to his emails after leaving his job.

However, CBS News reported that special counsel Jack Smith has almost all of Trump’s campaign emails, including documents going in and out. That would be one possible explanation for how prosecutors obtained the December 6 memo.

This memo was separate from the plan put together by John Eastman, the conservative lawyer who argued in a memo of his own that Vice President Mike Pence could intervene in the electoral count on January 6. Pence has insisted that he lacked the authority to reject the legitimate votes of the states, recalls CBS.

